AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Tyreek Hill

Why would Von Miller, one of the game’s biggest stars fresh off of a Super Bowl win with the Rams, choose to leave Los Angeles? He answered that question in his first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills, and provided some insight into just how far the Bills have come in terms of perception around the league.

“It had to be something special,” he said via the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “It had to be the Buffalo Bills. What they’ve created here — it had to be the Bills Mafia. This environment that they’ve created here, it (drew) me away from that. It’s not gonna be the weather. The weather is gonna be the weather. But what they’re doing inside this facility, what they’re doing in this community, what they’re doing on the football field and off the football field, man, I had to be a part of that.”

Buscaglia expects Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie and newly-signed WR Jamison Crowder to platoon at slot receiver. He adds Buffalo could also use more two-tight end sets with the addition of O.J. Howard .

fell through. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Miller got the sense while talking to the Bills that they tried to trade for him at the deadline last year.

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts and execs around the league about free agency, and another NFC personnel executive weighed in on Miller: “He might not be elite anymore. But he’s what I call a crafty vet. Even though he probably has to come off the field on run-downs, he shows up on tape because he knows when to get after it, and he makes big plays in big spots.”

PFN’s Adam Beasley says new Dolphins LT Terron Armstead and G Connor Williams can be penciled in as starters on the left side of the line. He adds the Dolphins will probably still bring in competition for C Michael Deiter .

would be the leader to start at right tackle. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says the Dolphins are also very interested in seeing Jackson compete for a spot at right tackle. One way or another, Hunt is the heavy frontrunner to start at one of those two spots.

Armstead said he feels fine after undergoing a cleanup operation on his knee earlier this offseason: “I feel great.” (Armando Salguero)

new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said it was initially tough to leave Kansas City but his feelings changed when receiving his four-year, $120 million deal: “It’s tough but when someone comes to you with a lot of money, feelings change a bit.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Jets S Jordan Whitehead : “Jordan is an absolute tone-setter. He’s a physical player who delivers big hits, is an absolute asset in run-defense, and is a tremendous leader off the field.”

