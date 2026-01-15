AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins Ownership Succession Plan, Patriots, Jerod Mayo

Bills

The Bills ruled out S Jordan Poyer and first-round CB Maxwell Hairston from the upcoming Divisional Round matchup against the Broncos. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross confirmed his plan is to pass control of the franchise on to his heirs, with son-in-law Dan Sillman set to take over running the team once Ross has passed. (Armando Salguero)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel led the team to a 14-3 record and home-field advantage in the playoffs just one year after New England finished 4-13 under former HC Jerod Mayo. When asked about the decision to fire Mayo after just one year, owner Robert Kraft said it was difficult but the team wasn’t going in the right direction.

“The one thing that I and my family understand, that we own this team, but it’s not like a traditional business. I look at our family as custodians of a public asset,” Kraft said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m very fond of Jerod. I would say that was one of the one or two hardest decisions [I’ve made], because to fire a guy after one year, and by the way, it was very expensive, because it was not only his contract, but 25 other coaches. It was the worst financial implications since we’ve owned the team. But I’m a fan first, and I thought this just isn’t the right situation. That’s on me.”