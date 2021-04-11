AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes that while QB Josh Allen is a likely candidate for extension, LB Tremaine Edmunds ‘ fifth-year option is more of a question mark after the Bills re-sign LB Matt Milano to a big-money deal this offseason.

Even so, Sando still expects Buffalo to exercise Edmunds' option at the cost of $12,716,000 for the 2022 season.

Arizona State WR Frank Darby has met virtually with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes that while running back is a need, the Dolphins have a high second-round pick that should be perfect for addressing the position, allowing them to focus on inside and outside linebacker at No. 18.

Jackson highlights Miami DEs Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau as players who would be strong fits for the Dolphins in the first round.

He also thinks the Dolphins could be interested in either Michigan DE Kwity Paye or Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari.

Patriots

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond says that he has exchanged texts with Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels. Mond is someone who could be available to New England in the middle rounds of this year’s draft.

“We’ve got to set up some type of meeting,” Mond told Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. “They’re starting to do formal meetings, like interview-style. Senior Bowl, it was more very formal, like, ‘Hello Kellen Mond, tell me about you.’ And then now it’s gotten more deeper into football. So that should be good.”

Mike Sando of The Athletic thinks that given his injuries, T Isaiah Wynn ‘s future in New England may hinge on what they decide to do in the upcoming draft. Sando thinks the Patriots will decline Wynn’s option worth $10,413,000 for the 2022 season.

As for RB Sony Michel, Sando also doesn't think the team will pick up his $4,523,000 option.

, Sando also doesn’t think the team will pick up his $4,523,000 option. According to Justin Melo , UCF Jacob Harris has met with the Patriots. WR/TEhas met with the Patriots.