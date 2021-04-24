AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

It seems that after ranking 20th in the league in rushing, it isn’t farfetched to think the Bills could select a running back such as Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, or Javonte Williams in the draft. It may even happen in the first round, according to Mel Kiper Jr.

“Buffalo could do that and get a guy who’s a complete back, whether it’s Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, or Javonte Williams,” Kiper said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “They’re in a position to take a running back. I’m not big on first-round running backs, I don’t think they’re necessary. But this team needs that type of player.”

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane didn’t shoot down the idea of drafting another running back, even after spending recent picks on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, as he knows that the team needs to improve their run game.

“We feel very comfortable with the guys we have, so I’m not going into this draft going, ‘Man we got to find some back here in the top few rounds,’ or anything like that,” Beane said. “But there are some good players in here and if he’s the best guy on our board we wouldn’t hesitate to take them. What does his skill set have in comparison to what we have on the roster? I don’t think either one of our backs are home-run hitters, so is there an elite trait that [a prospect] has and says, ‘Man, he’s got something we don’t have?’ Those are the conversations you have … [where] you’re going, ‘Man if we add that to the group that’s going to help our overall offense.'”

According to TMZ Sports, Bills’ WR Stefon Diggs‘ Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was found abandoned near train tracks in Miami, Florida. Diggs denies any wrongdoing and says that he loaned the car to a friend who got a flat tire.

Dolphins

Dolphins’ GM Chris Grier said that Miami isn’t feeling much pressure as they enter the 2021 Draft, especially since there are questions about the team trading picks once again.

“We feel good about it,” Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Like anything, we’re always looking to keep upgrading. It’s just a unique year with the pandemic, so many teams releasing players, players taking one-year deals cheaper, below market value because of the salary cap. For us at the end of the day, we’ll just keep churning over the roster and look at the draft here, and keep looking at free agents that are on the streets as well.”

Patriots

According to Doug Kyed of NESN.com, the Patriots are likely to pick up LT Isaiah Wynn ’s fifth-year option for $10.413 million, so it doesn’t make sense for the team to play him at left guard.

’s fifth-year option for $10.413 million, so it doesn’t make sense for the team to play him at left guard. Kyed thinks the team could draft a lineman as early as round one, such as USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker .

. He also thinks that QB Kellen Mond has a higher upside than QB Jarrett Stidham , yet has obvious flaws in his game that need to be worked on.

has a higher upside than QB , yet has obvious flaws in his game that need to be worked on. As for CB J.C. Jackson , Kyed doesn’t rule out the possibility of him being traded during the draft, at the value of a second or third-round pick.

, Kyed doesn’t rule out the possibility of him being traded during the draft, at the value of a second or third-round pick. Miami DE Jaelan Phillips is yet another name that Kyed has heard as a possibility for New England in round one.

is yet another name that Kyed has heard as a possibility for New England in round one. Two other notes from Kyed, include the team possibly passing on Penn State LB Micah Parsons if he fell to pick No. 15, and the fact that the team could be on the hunt to upgrade their wide receiver position despite their free-agent signings.