AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey and LB coach Bob Babich are internal candidates to watch if Buffalo needs to replace its coordinators this offseason.
- Bills WR Gabriel Davis was a major bright spot in the playoff loss with an incredible eight-catch, 201-yard and four-touchdown performance. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia says he should enter 2022 as a no-doubt, locked-in starter as a result.
- ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg notes the Bills might not have the cap space to re-sign CB Levi Wallace, who is a pending free agent and stepped up big-time in a contract year when Tre’Davious White was hurt.
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen will have input if the team needs to replace OC Brian Daboll. (Joe Buscaglia)
- McDermott didn’t want to dive deep into the final kick-off of regulation: “We didn’t execute….disappointing because we pride ourselves in detail. We work tirelessly on it.” (Sal Capaccio)
- McDermott added White, DT Justin Zimmer and OL Ike Boettger are all moving along in their rehab. (Jay Skurski)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques expects the Dolphins to re-sign OLB Emmanuel Ogbah, as they have plenty of cap space and he’s been a valuable starter for them the past two seasons.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports there are people within the Dolphins organization who support Bills OC Brian Daboll as the next head coach.
Patriots
Patriots HC Bill Belichick said he has to wait and see if any of his assistants get head coaching jobs before finalizing his staff.
“We have a lot of good coaches. It’s not surprising that other teams would be interested in talking to them, or other staff members,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss. “If there’s an opportunity for somebody that’s at a high level that we can’t provide here, I understand that they would have to consider that. So we’ll see what happens on that.”
