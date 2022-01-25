AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques expects the Dolphins to re-sign OLB Emmanuel Ogbah , as they have plenty of cap space and he’s been a valuable starter for them the past two seasons.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports there are people within the Dolphins organization who support Bills OC Brian Daboll as the next head coach.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said he has to wait and see if any of his assistants get head coaching jobs before finalizing his staff.

“We have a lot of good coaches. It’s not surprising that other teams would be interested in talking to them, or other staff members,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss. “If there’s an opportunity for somebody that’s at a high level that we can’t provide here, I understand that they would have to consider that. So we’ll see what happens on that.”