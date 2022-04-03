AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Von Miller to sign with them, however, he was unable to pass up signing with the Bills, according to The Ravens made a last-minute attempt to persuade LBto sign with them, however, he was unable to pass up signing with the Bills, according to Richard Sherman.

Dolphins

Even after the additions of OG Connor Williams and OT Terron Armstead , OL Austin Jackson and OL Liam Eichenberg continue to be a part of the team’s long-term plans at the position, writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Dolphins OL Robert Hunt , who Jackson describes as the most advanced amongst the team’s young talent at that position, will also be in the mix for a starting role, particularly at right tackle. It’s worth noting that Dolphins’ brass liked how Hunt played at right guard last year, and there are internal rumblings of keeping him at that position this year.

Aside from center, Jackson notes that nickel cornerback and a backup nose tackle are two likely selections for Miami in the upcoming draft.

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had plenty of good things to say about QB Mac Jones when asked about the young prospect during the owner’s meetings earlier this week.

“These young quarterbacks — good ones — in the second year, have usually grown a great deal,” Kraft told reporters, via PatriotsWire.com. “… I’m a big fan of Mac Jones. I think, I see how hard he works, and he wants everything to go right and he puts the time and energy — and his personality as a team guy. So, we have a chance. Because, without a good coach and a good quarterback, no matter how good the other players are, I don’t think you can win consistently. Hopefully, I believe we have both an outstanding coach and a good young prospect…First of all, I’m amazed — he’s such a good person, and humble. I come in there sometimes on the weekend, early, he’s there working out, watching film. Just doing things that I wouldn’t believe someone of his background would have that kind of commitment, given his past. And the guys in the locker room really like him — all the guys. … I actually believe he has a little more edge than we’ve seen. But he’s been respectful coming in as a rookie. So, I’m very high on him. I think we really, the staff did a great job drafting him. And we’re lucky to have him for our future, and this will be a good pick.”

Aaron Wilson reports that University of Miami QB D’Eriq King will meet with the Broncos, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans ahead of the NFL Draft.

will meet with the Broncos, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans ahead of the NFL Draft. Wilson had previously mentioned that some teams have an interest in drafting King and trying him out as a wide receiver or kick returner.