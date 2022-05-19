AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there hasn’t been much extension buzz around Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds . Buffalo likes to retain its young players, but Fowler is doubtful if they want to pay $19 million a year for Edmunds.

He adds TE Dawson Knox and S Jordan Poyer are two other extension candidates to watch this summer. Knox is entering a contract year and Poyer has approached the team about a new deal.

The Bills sent assistant director of player personnel Terrance Gray and DL coach Eric Washington as representatives to the NFL's front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says he’d be mildly surprised at this point if Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki doesn’t end up playing out 2022 on the tag.

doesn’t end up playing out 2022 on the tag. Dolphins OLB Melvin Ingram ‘s one-year deal carries a base salary of $1.67 million and a $1.65 million signing bonus, to go along with $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive, and up to $750,000 in playing time, sacks, and team defense incentives. (Field Yates)

‘s one-year deal carries a base salary of $1.67 million and a $1.65 million signing bonus, to go along with $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive, and up to $750,000 in playing time, sacks, and team defense incentives. (Field Yates) Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked about his approach with offensive linemen and described that he wants players to quickly move on from mistakes: “Offensive lineman are like officials. You’re not talking about them and that’s a good thing. But they have scars from when they are talked about. So to get them to let go and let the past be the past is the most deliberate thing we have to do as a coaching staff.” (Ruthie Polinsky)

talked about his approach with offensive linemen and described that he wants players to quickly move on from mistakes: “Offensive lineman are like officials. You’re not talking about them and that’s a good thing. But they have scars from when they are talked about. So to get them to let go and let the past be the past is the most deliberate thing we have to do as a coaching staff.” (Ruthie Polinsky) The Dolphins sent assistant GM Marvin Allen and TE coach/assistant HC Jon Embree as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Patriots

Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia said first-round G Cole Strange has been impressive in the team’s offseason activities thus far, and has held his own up against veteran competition.

“You can see (Strange’s) athleticism. You can see it match up with the guys that are vets or have been here or have been in the NFL, which is really good,” Patricia said, via Patriots Wire.

Patricia said it’s common for guys to come out of college who prepare months for a pro-day of the combine, and they don’t necessarily work on football skills. He’s eager to continue to integrate Strange and see how he holds up long-term.

“What happens with the college guys is they come out and they’re really trying to get ready for a pro day or a combine or something like that, not necessarily football skills. And that’s the part that we’ve really got to keep pushing to catch up with,” Patricia said.