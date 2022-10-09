AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills LB Matt Milano believes he hasn’t played “good enough” so far this season and must make more plays.

“Not good enough,” Milano said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “I have to keep going and make more plays, make more tackles, make more sacks.”

Bills LB coach Bobby Babich had high praise for Milano’s consistency in team meetings and preparing for games.

“We’re looking for consistency week in and week out, day in and day out, and the way Matt approaches the meetings, the way he studies, the way he prepares, that’s what’s showing up,” Babich said. “Obviously, he’s a very talented football player, but his whole process and the consistency in that process, I believe, is what is allowing him to put good things on tape.”

Babich added that they must focus on their “keys” to make more plays.

“Football is a game of keys and if you let your keys tell you what to do and you react, it’s usually going to put you in a position to have a chance to make a play,” Babich said.

Dolphins

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says other teams are keeping an eye on Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline given he’s clearly not a fit in the new-look offense.

as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline given he’s clearly not a fit in the new-look offense. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the team holding out QB Teddy Bridgewater : “A spotter saw Teddy Bridgewater stumble. He was ruled out under the new rules. There are no symptoms and he passed the evaluation. But he’ll be in concussion protocol. I believe he’s fine to travel.” (Joe Schad)

on the team holding out QB : “A spotter saw Teddy Bridgewater stumble. He was ruled out under the new rules. There are no symptoms and he passed the evaluation. But he’ll be in concussion protocol. I believe he’s fine to travel.” (Joe Schad) Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson said it “took me a little bit to settle in” after Bridgewater was unable to continue. (Daniel Oyefusi)

said it “took me a little bit to settle in” after Bridgewater was unable to continue. (Daniel Oyefusi) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill had a walking boot on his left foot postgame but said he is feeling fine. (David Furones)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was asked once again if he is comfortable with Matt Patricia and if he has noticed him grow in his role as an offensive play-caller.

“Yeah, again we’ve talked about the entire offensive staff,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “So that’s really what — I wouldn’t characterize it quite the way that you did. But that’s fine. So I would say that, like a lot of things offensively, we made some improvements. Didn’t turn the ball over as much last week. That was a step in the right direction. Still obviously have a long way to go. Need to play better in situational football. There’s a lot of things we need to do better. I think we made some progress. So we’ll see where we’re at this week.”

Belichick was then asked if Patricia should be referred to as the play-caller, replying: “Call him whatever you want. I’ve already characterized it. We’ve talked about this ad nauseum. Maybe we can take notes this time to say that I’m responsible for all of it. Which is what I’ve said from day one. That’s what I continue to say. There hasn’t been any change in that. I’m responsible for what is called and what’s done on the field.”