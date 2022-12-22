AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey said that they will keep a similar gameplan as last week’s game for Week 16 in order to plan for the snow.

“It’ll be kind of similar to this week. We’ll do the same thing just so we’re not putting ourselves in tough situations,” Dorsey said, via Alec White of the team’s official site. “We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans.”

Dorsey said that Josh Allen allows them to keep a balanced offense despite weather conditions.

“Whether it’s windy, rainy snow, whatever it might be. I think that’s a big advantage for us to be able to do those different things that keep us balanced instead of forcing us into a one-dimensional game,” Dorsey said.

As for the Bills’ Week 16 game against the Bears, DC Leslie Frazier had high praise of QB Justin Fields.

“He’s extremely dangerous,” Frazier said. “And he’s got a good arm as well… He’s not just a one-dimensional quarterback.”

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson (hip) is hopeful about playing in Week 16. (Joe Schad)

(hip) is hopeful about playing in Week 16. (Joe Schad) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill earned a $250,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection. (Joel Corry)

earned a $250,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection. (Joel Corry) Dolphins LT Terron Armstead earned a $650,000 incentive with his Pro Bowl selection. (Corry)

earned a $650,000 incentive with his Pro Bowl selection. (Corry) Dolphins CB Xavien Howard earns a $1M incentive for his Pro Bowl selection only if Miami improves from last year in wins, points allowed, TDs allowed, total defense, interceptions, average net yards allowed per rushing play or turnover margin. (Corry)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick would not comment on whether QB Mac Jones will continue as the start: “Plan is to try to beat Cincinnati.” (Mike Giardi)

would not comment on whether QB will continue as the start: “Plan is to try to beat Cincinnati.” (Mike Giardi) Albert Breer expects Mac Jones to be back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2023.

to be back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2023. While there are a lot of questions about the state of the Patriots, Breer thinks ownership likes Jones and will probably try to continue building around him, rather than seek a replacement.