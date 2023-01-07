AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that Damar Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery and is still able to breathe on his own and his neurological function is “excellent.” Hamlin still remains in critical condition.

Albert Breer mentions Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as a name to watch for the Colts' head coaching job.

Dolphins

Dolphins assistant HC and TE coach Jon Embree spoke with reporters about TE Hunter Long, who has come a long way when it comes to his preparation and love for the game as a rookie.

“Well, it’s been quite a journey with Hunter Long,” Embree said, via DolphinsWire.com. “We’ve had some interesting times. The thing I’ve learned about him is football is important to him. So that’s good to know about him because there were times I wondered about that. So football is important to him…”

“Why did I wonder that about him?” Embree asked. “I just sometimes wondered about preparation, how hard did he prepare. Part of it – it’s not his fault, it’s just getting to know people. That’s really the biggest thing with the first year when you’re coaching new people is just really getting to know what’s important to them, how they work, how they prepare, different things like that, do they have things going on off the field that can be distractions, all that stuff. So it’s been a little process getting to know Hunter and it’s been a lot of fun, really, the last six weeks with him, dealing with him and all that. He’s handled – he’s gotten the short end of the stick a couple of times and he’s handled it very well. Like I said, I’m excited to see what happens with him next year.”

Patriots

According to Albert Breer, Patriots’ ownership has voiced its displeasure to those in the building about the team’s “unconventional setup” in regard to their offensive coaching staff.

Albert Breer reports that Patriots CB Jack Jones was suspended for being late to rehab sessions along with P Jake Bailey .

was suspended for being late to rehab sessions along with P . Bailey’s agent released the following statement, as they plan to file a grievance for what they feel was an unwarranted suspension: “While Jake Bailey was on IR he never missed a single treatment, meeting, or practice. He was hoping to come off IR to play last weekend, but Jake was informed he was being suspended these last two games. This comes as a surprise given his full participation during injury reserve. We have filed a grievance to fight this unknown suspension.” (Ian Rapoport)