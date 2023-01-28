AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets, Derek Carr

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller and S Micah Hyde are proud to be members of the team due to the adversity it was able to overcome, even while Miller and Hyde were injured and not able to play during the playoffs.

“It was so many different things that made me feel proud to be a Buffalo Bill and made me feel proud to be a part of this community,” Miller said. “So this adversity that was presented, I’ve always been a fan of adversity, reveals character and we have some high character guys in this locker room. Not only in a locker room, but in the front office of this community. And it’s just an honor and a privilege to be associated with the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park and the city of Buffalo.”

“There are no moral victories,” Miller added. “But when you look at what this team went through, what this community went through … the resiliency … that’s what stands out … I feel honored and privileged to be associated with the Buffalo Bills.”

“The weather issues, the injuries, just a lot of things that happened this year and to see these guys really keep fighting, keep coming to work, keep being positive, keep getting up in the morning, which is hard to do when the weather’s bad, it’s snowing,” Hyde said. “To see all that, I learned a lot about my teammates and I’m very, very proud of the players, the coaches, this organization.”

The Bills fired S coach Jim Salgado on Thursday. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s father Galu said that he is positive that his son will return as the quarterback of the team in 2023.

“Oh, he comes back,” Galu said. “Yeah, he comes back. That’s their guy. I mean, they love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how [they are] helping him with his recovery and everything else, you know, trying to get him back, still going through his protocol, but we’re grateful for them, too. Very thankful for Miami, the organization, the owner, GM, and head coach, Mike [McDaniel], I mean, that guy’s special. Very special head coach.”

Albert Breer mentions that Vic Fangio is a possibility for the Panthers and Dolphins as defensive coordinator. He could also replace the current defensive coordinators with the 49ers (DeMeco Ryans) and Eagles (Jonathan Gannon) should they wind up getting head coaching jobs.

Jets

An NFL GM tells Jason La Canfora that Derek Carr is likely the best the Jets could do this offseason in terms of addressing their quarterback position.

“This is the best [Jets owner] Woody [Johnson] can do,” the GM said.