AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Joe Flacco

Bills

Former Bills and current CFL WR Duke Williams said he was surprised to be released by Buffalo back in August after sustaining a hamstring injury.

“I was surprised, but I learned that you can’t stress over what you can’t control. Josh [Allen] gave me high praises, he knew what I could do. The coaching staff knew what I could do, but it’s a business decision,” Williams said, via Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.

Williams believes he was released by the Bills based on a “business decision” as opposed to his talent level.

“It had to be a business decision, it wasn’t a no talent situation, it was just a business decision. I’m thankful for the Bills for the opportunity they gave me and it’s no bad mouth about them — they’re a great organization as you can see right now.”

Williams added that he was not interested in signing on with the Bills’ practice squad, which led him to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“It’s not about money, it’s about actually leaving a legacy and I couldn’t leave a legacy on a practice squad in the NFL. I had to make a business decision to go to where I was loved, where they were actually going to play me and use my talents.”

Jets

Jets’ QB Joe Flacco is back in New York once again and told the media that he will be ready to play relatively soon due to his experience in the league. He also spoke about his journey of leaving and returning to the team.

“I don’t necessarily see veteran players as always being the best mentors, and that’s probably including myself,” Flacco said, via Greg Joyce of The New York Post. “But yes, when it comes down to it, I’m a team guy. I have great relationships with guys. So whatever my role is at this point, when I’m in that role, I’m going to do it. I will embrace that role. But at the same time, I think I’m here to, in the short term, help out as much as I can on the field. Maybe I had an opportunity to come here, maybe not. I felt like Philly was probably the one chance that I really felt like they were my opportunity. At the same time, Sam was still here, the draft hadn’t happened yet. I probably didn’t need to make a decision super quick about it, but I felt like I had to at that moment to keep myself — and I thought that was a good situation down there. I have a lot of great relationships up here with players, with people that are in the building. Anytime you’re looking at an opportunity to play football, it’s exciting.”