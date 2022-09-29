AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills CB Dane Jackson said the tests he completed on his neck came back positive and there was no structural damage: “Everything checked out with the pictures & everything. So, waiting for all the soreness to go away, & I’ll be back to 100%. Nothing structural. Like I said, I got MRIs, CT scans, all that type of stuff. Nothing structural, so just soreness.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Jets

Jets OC Mike LaFleur said QB Zach Wilson (knee) will not “change his game” following his injury but must be able to avoid costly hits: “Zach is not going to change his game. He’s an ultra-competitor. At the same time, he has to know when to keep himself out of harm’s way.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne continues to hope that he will be more involved in the team’s game plan going forward.

“The coaches got the plan,” Bourne told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “I think it works. I can’t say this or that. I’m definitely happy with what I got to do. I would love to play more, but I gotta just keep proving it to the coaches. Game by game. Every time I go in, just making the plays that come so I can try to go out there more.”

“I’m a team player, man,” Bourne continued. “I’m not trying to get the limelight or have you (reporters) all in my face. It’s just how it works sometimes. It’s all about growing with the team and finding your role. It’s a new system, so it’s just growing as we go through the weeks.”

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports Patriots QB Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) is participating in the team’s game planning for Week 4 and has told multiple teammates to “not count him out” for Sunday’s game.