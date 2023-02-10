AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

When receiving the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award at the 12th Annual NFL Honors, Bills S Damar Hamlin said he’s been taken aback by how his cardiac arrest moved people across the world.

“Every day I’m amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world — encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting no matter the circumstances,” Hamlin said, via ProFootballTalk. “Sudden cardiac arrest is something I never would have chosen to be a part of my story, but that’s because our own visions are too small even when we think we see the whole picture. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be, but God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world.”

During his speech, Hamlin recalled an ICU doctor named Yusef, who told the NFL safety that he survived a similar situation.

“He showed me he was OK and that meant so much to me,” Hamlin said. “There was so much uncertainty at the time and just him coming to me, showing I could live a normal life again, it meant so much to me and my mom. I want to give a big thank you to him.”

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft thinks bringing back Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator was an “excellent choice” given he has some familiarity with Mac Jones while at Alabama.

“I think he was an excellent choice,” Kraft said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “And he has learning-curve experience of our system. He knows Mac Jones. He knows how to build a great offense. And I’m excited to see what happens next year.”