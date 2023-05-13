AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills first-round TE Dalton Kincaid is happy to be back on the practice field for the first time in six months after dealing with a back injury.

“I feel good,” Kincaid said, via The Buffalo News. “Definitely rusty in terms of not being able to do as much as I wanted to the last couple of months. But I felt really good out there. More than anything, it was just a lot of fun being out there and running around the field and playing football again.”

“I haven’t practiced in six months really, so being out there in that environment was a little different,” Kincaid added. “I was a little rusty but the rust hopefully will come off pretty soon and it will get a little bit easier.”

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett revealed during a recent interview that his respect for HC Robert Saleh was one of the reasons he coveted the offensive coordinator job in New York following a rough year with the Broncos.

“Robert, he’s the guy that I respected for so long after working with him and now what he has done in his career,” Hackett said, via the New York Daily News. “I have some great memories from when my dad [Paul Hackett] was here [as offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004]. Back then, with Chad Pennington, Curtis Martin, Kevin Mawae, and that crew winning the division, those were some great times. I think all those things added up and I think it made it right for me and my family.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley is excited to get the chance to face Jets QB Aaron Rodgers twice a year.

“Aaron Rodgers is definitely a fantastic quarterback, for sure. He’s definitely going to add some things to the Jets as far as their offense is concerned,” Bentley said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Hands down, it’s going to be a hell of an opportunity for us to go against him twice a year. But if you ask us, we’re excited about the opportunity. We have no choice but to be excited about it.”