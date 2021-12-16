AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets WR Denzel Mims seemed like he finally had caught a break. Mims has been playing catchup all year after missing huge swathes of time due to food poisoning and a stay on the COVID-19 list. But injuries to New York’s receiving corps opened up a big opportunity for the 2020 second-round pick on Sunday against the Saints. He turned it into no catches on one target and two drive-killing penalties.

“I’ll speak for him and I’m sure he’ll echo it: he’s gotta be better,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Just from a responsibility standpoint, the penalties in the first half, it wasn’t his cleanest. Something I’m sure he’ll get better at.”

“He’ll get another opportunity next week; it’s not like anyone’s coming back. He’s very capable. Obviously he missed a couple of weeks. He’s gotta hit the ground running. He’s gotta get himself going again with regards to the game plan and the urgency and the discipline that he had caught himself up to before he hit the COVID stuff. He’ll come back. I got a lot of faith in him. He’s a great young man. He’s got the right attitude. He’ll be fine.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Jets LT Mekhi Becton has been eyeing a potential return around Christmas in the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars. However, New York could choose to shut him down for the season and not risk further injury.

has been eyeing a potential return around Christmas in the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars. However, New York could choose to shut him down for the season and not risk further injury. Jets OC Mike LaFleur compared Mims’ physical build to NBA star Kevin Durant’s. However, LaFleur adds Mims must “put it all together.” (Connor Hughes)

compared Mims’ physical build to NBA star Kevin Durant’s. However, LaFleur adds Mims must “put it all together.” (Connor Hughes) As for Mims getting benched in Week 14, the receiver said it’s out of his control and was “their decisions” from the coaching staff. (Hughes)

Regarding his penalties in Week 14, Mims said it was a result of him “playing hard” but must learn from the situation. (Hughes)

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels spoke about initially accepting the Colts’ head coaching job in 2017 before backing out of the deal to continue in New England.

“I think every year I have tried to learn and grow as a coach and as a person. You make decisions in life and in your career that you feel like are the best decisions for you and your familiar, which is certainly what happened then,” said McDaniels, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI93.7. “You move forward and you do everything you can within your power to make those decisions the right ones. That’s what I’ve tried to do every day. I certainly have no regrets about what has transpired since then.”

McDaniels added that he’s grateful to coach under Bill Belichick, who continuously pushes him to improve throughout his career.

“I know they have done a great job. They have a tremendous staff. Coach Reich does a great job. Chris Ballard is obviously tremendous in his role in what they do in their organization is pretty special. I’ve learned a lot being here. This is a great place to be. I learn from Bill daily, weekly under his guidance. He really challenges me to try and improve each year and I have tried to do that myself. That’s really what any of us can do, but very fortunate to be where I am at and I am looking forward to this week.”