AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott said that he believes there’s a changing in the tide in Buffalo, as guys are wanting to re-sign with the team and view it as a destination: “Things happen for different reasons…I think it’s really, really cool that guys want to come back here and play here.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Bills DE Von Miller said it wasn't an easy decision to leave Los Angeles: "It felt like I had to breakup with my girlfriend. My girlfriend who never did anything to me." (Fitzgerald)

Jets’ new CB D.J. Reed feels that the Seahawks’ contract offer to re-sign him this offseason was “disrespectful for my level of play.”

“In my opinion and my agent’s opinion, it was disrespectful for my level of play and the player that I am,” Reed said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “I’m not going to get into specifics because I don’t want to bash anybody or do anything like that, but I definitely know my worth and I feel like my worth should’ve been more. That’s just how I feel about myself. But I’m grateful to be a Jet.”

Reed is confident that he is a No. 1 cornerback and that his stats are comparable to other All-Pros.

“Oh, yeah, without a question, I feel like I’m a CB1,” Reed said. “I think it’s obvious, but when people look at my height, they say, ‘Oh, he’s a good CB2.’ But no, if you watch my tape from last year and the year before that, it’s CB1. Like, my stats compare to the All-Pros. … My stats are right there with those guys.”

Reed expects to “take another step this year” and thinks he brings a veteran presence to New York.

“I’m going to take another step this year, but I’m going to call myself a young veteran,” Reed said. “I play smart because I know the game and I communicate and I want to learn. I’m still learning, but on top of that, I’m only 25 years old. So I’m still young.”

Patriots CB Terrance Mitchell‘s contract includes: One-year deal with a base value of $1.75m, plus $1.25m in incentives. Mitchell also got $350k guaranteed, he will have to make the team in August. (Ben Volin)