AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said that he believes there’s a changing in the tide in Buffalo, as guys are wanting to re-sign with the team and view it as a destination: “Things happen for different reasons…I think it’s really, really cool that guys want to come back here and play here.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Bills DE Von Miller said it wasn’t an easy decision to leave Los Angeles: “It felt like I had to breakup with my girlfriend. My girlfriend who never did anything to me.” (Fitzgerald)
Jets
Jets’ new CB D.J. Reed feels that the Seahawks’ contract offer to re-sign him this offseason was “disrespectful for my level of play.”
“In my opinion and my agent’s opinion, it was disrespectful for my level of play and the player that I am,” Reed said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “I’m not going to get into specifics because I don’t want to bash anybody or do anything like that, but I definitely know my worth and I feel like my worth should’ve been more. That’s just how I feel about myself. But I’m grateful to be a Jet.”
Reed is confident that he is a No. 1 cornerback and that his stats are comparable to other All-Pros.
“Oh, yeah, without a question, I feel like I’m a CB1,” Reed said. “I think it’s obvious, but when people look at my height, they say, ‘Oh, he’s a good CB2.’ But no, if you watch my tape from last year and the year before that, it’s CB1. Like, my stats compare to the All-Pros. … My stats are right there with those guys.”
Reed expects to “take another step this year” and thinks he brings a veteran presence to New York.
“I’m going to take another step this year, but I’m going to call myself a young veteran,” Reed said. “I play smart because I know the game and I communicate and I want to learn. I’m still learning, but on top of that, I’m only 25 years old. So I’m still young.”
Patriots
- Patriots CB Terrance Mitchell‘s contract includes: One-year deal with a base value of $1.75m, plus $1.25m in incentives. Mitchell also got $350k guaranteed, he will have to make the team in August. (Ben Volin)
