AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Ravens

Bills

Jets

Jets DE Carl Lawson said that he’ll be ready for training camp, but ultimately the final decision is left up to the team.

“I think I’ll be good to go, but it’s up to the organization and how they want to play it, what they want me doing and stuff like that,” Lawson said, via NY Post. “I’ll be ready to go when my number is called. Even when I was on one leg, I was ready to go.”

Lawson expects to come back better than he was pre-injury.

“I’ve had a major injury before and I came back better,” Lawson said. “This is different. I don’t really plan on not being better than what I was. Usually when I come back from injury, I’ve been blessed to always come back better than I was before. But if I don’t, who knows? But I plan on being better than what I was.”

Lawson said that the team’s potential along the defensive line is sky-high.

“I think the potential is out the roof,” Lawson said. “At the same time, we have to stay healthy and we have to be able to execute. When our number is called, just go out there and ball out. I love this group because it’s a bunch of guys with different backstories. It’s going to be a competitive group, so it’s going to create a breeding ground for absolute monsters. You’ve got guys wanting to come back and prove themselves like myself. You’ve got undrafted guys. You’ve got guys who went to JUCO. You’ve got guys coming off life-threatening injury, you’ve got so many different people that have been through different adversity…I love this group.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Marcus Peters said the rehab process from the torn ACL he suffered last year is going well.

“I’m in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg,” Peters said, per Jeff Zrebiec. “Putting a timeframe is always going to be just people’s words and s—t like that,” Peters said. “When Marcus is ready to be on the field playing ball, I’m going to be.”