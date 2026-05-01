Ravens Sign Seventh-Round DT Rayshaun Benny

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed seventh-round DT Rayshaun Benny to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
This leaves just second-round OLB Zion Young as Baltimore’s remaining unsigned pick.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Vega Ioane
|G
|Signed
|2
|45
|Zion Young
|OLB
|3
|80
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|Signed
|4
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Signed
|4
|133
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|Signed
|5
|162
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Signed
|5
|173
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|Signed
|5
|174
|Adam Randall
|RB
|Signed
|6
|211
|Ryan Eckley
|P
|Signed
|7
|250
|Rayshaun Benny
|DT
|Signed
|7
|253
|Evan Beerntsen
|G
|Signed
Benny, 24, was a four-star recruit and 26th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Michigan and remained there for five years, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft.
During his college career, Benny appeared in 54 games and recorded 107 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
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