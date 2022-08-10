AFC Notes: Bills, Tom Brady, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Josh Allen doesn’t anticipate much of a transition with the switch to Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator. He was promoted from QB coach this offseason: “We’ve got a long history. We know each other very well. He knows my likes and my dislikes. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , Bills QBdoesn’t anticipate much of a transition with the switch toat offensive coordinator. He was promoted from QB coach this offseason: “We’ve got a long history. We know each other very well. He knows my likes and my dislikes.

Fowler mentions he was told the plan is for Bills CB Tre’Davious White to return to practice “sooner than later.” White tore his ACL late last season.

Dolphins

When asked about what Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could learn from Tom Brady in their joint practices with the Buccaneers, HC Mike McDaniel pointed out that Tagovailoa won’t be in direct contact with Brady during the sessions.

“Contrary to popular belief, Tua doesn’t play one snap against Tom Brady,” McDaniel said, via the team’s official Youtube. “But it’s more about the quality of this organization and the type of football they’ve played. It’s a tremendous opportunity for all the guys when we’re trying to play football at a high level.”

McDaniel continued that the Dolphins and Buccaneers’ offenses will be practicing at the same time.

“He’d probably be taking a sack if he was watching [Brady] because there will be simultaneous plays,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel doesn’t feel any awkwardness about training with Tampa Bay following the tampering investigation against Miami.

“What happened? I mean, for me, nothing happened,” McDaniel said. “Everyone else is the one making it awkward. It doesn’t occupy a single iota of space with anybody. It’s hard enough to be good in this league. As the Miami Dolphins, all of our energy is very coordinated and only has to do with us getting better. Everything else would be an opportunity cost that we’re not willing to expend.”

Tagovailoa responded to questions about the organization being interested in Brady and getting punished for tampering: “I’m still here — to me that’s all noise.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said their starting right tackle job is “wide open” and fourth-round Max Mitchell is “very much in the mix.” (Connor Hughes)

said their starting right tackle job is “wide open” and fourth-round is “very much in the mix.” (Connor Hughes) Saleh indicated that Mitchell is further along with his development than they expected.

Patriots

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots offense is not panicking about installing new concepts to their system, but there is an air of “frustration and urgency.”

Callahan adds New England has pivoted to a zone running game and brought in outside zone plays to the playbook.

As for the Patriots’ passing game, Callahan writes that tweaks to the offense are primarily around terminology and limiting receiver reads in order to help them “play faster.”

Per PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots have started experimenting with moving veteran CB Jonathan Jones to the outside corner spot across from Jalen Mills , as third-round CB Marcus Jones has started to emerge as an option at slot corner.

to the outside corner spot across from , as third-round CB has started to emerge as an option at slot corner. That switch has come at the expense of veterans Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell, who had been splitting reps at outside corner so far in camp.