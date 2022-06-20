AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller said he’s working with DE Gregory Rousseau and is hoping to provide leadership to the second-year edge rusher.

“It’s like polishing a diamond,” Miller said via WIBTV’s Heather Prusak. “You really don’t have to change his … To me, I really don’t try to change guys, I just try to really see what they’re thinking, really see their approaches, see their mindset. Cause we’re all different players, but one thing we can really bounce off each other is our mindset. I give him my mindset, I give him my view of things and hopefully he can learn from that. That’s all the pass rush summit is. It’s not a place where we can go change guys, it’s just we can bounce off each other, kind of sharpen the knife, that’s what I do with G. He’s big, tally, rangy. I could never play the game, but when it comes to mindset and the things I can control, those are the ideas that we bounce off each other.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier believes that QB Tua Tagovailoa has made impressive strides this offseason. Grier points out that HC Mike McDaniel, backup QB Teddy Bridgewater, and OC Frank Smith have done a great job in helping Tagovailoa take the next step.

“The one thing is his confidence level. He played well for us in the second half of the season. With the players we’ve added around him, it has [Mike McDaniel] really excited,” Grier said via the Miami Herald. “Teddy Bridgewater has been a great influence as well — the two of them, their relationship and their relationship with Mike and Frank Smith. The whole offensive side of the ball has been fun to watch. Even defensive guys said they couldn’t believe the transformation on offense and how they’re doing.”

On the defensive side of the ball, third-round LB Channing Tindall has stood out as a player to Grier that has all the traits to be an impact player for the team.

“He has speed, explosiveness and has a trajectory, an upside where he could hit another level. Tremendous person. Another fast guy with (LB) Jerome Baker and (LB) Duke Riley. And he’s a tremendous special teams player as well. We love the speed and toughness we’re adding with him.”

Jets

Jets WR Elijah Moore expressed confidence in their receiving core and thinks defenses should be unable to guard him, Corey Davis, and Garrett Wilson at the same time.

“I feel like, first of all, we’re all different. But I feel like there’s no way a team should be able to guard three of us–plus all the other guys that’s coming along too. I feel like we got a good group,” Moore said, via the team’s official site.

Moore added that having Davis and Wilson helps open up the field.

“It just opens everything up,” Moore said. “That’s how we expect to be on the games on Sundays.”