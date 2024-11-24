AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Jets

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix has gotten off to a tremendous start to his rookie campaign, which has garnered praise from former QB and GM John Elway. Nix was honored to get compliments from Elway and would like to speak with him for his advanced knowledge.

“Yes, he’s a legend,” Nix said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “He’s a legend not only here for this organization, but for the entire NFL. So you do want to listen when a guy like that is talking, and you want to pay attention to it. It’s an honor to be in this spot to where people like that can speak about it. I think obviously like most guys, they would love to have a chat with John Elway, just pick his brain and see what it’s like. Guys like that just have a lot of knowledge that they can share.”

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 11.

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (facemask), and QB Patrick Mahomes was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) in Week 11.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce moved into third place for most receiving yards by a tight end, passing former Chargers TE Antonio Gates.

Jets

The Jets will likely have a large pool of up-and-coming front-office personnel to choose from as they seek to replace former GM Joe Douglas . Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN both believe that Jets owner Woody Johnson will opt to choose a first-time general manager versus one who has been in the position before.

Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson kick the tires on former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, even if the pairing is rather unlikely.

Other notable names that could be in the mix include Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borzongi, Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds. The panel does note that the Jets' general manager job may not be as desirable as the outside world may perceive it to be.