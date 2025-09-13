AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Devin White, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos got a Week 1 win over the Titans but QB Bo Nix turned the ball over three times in the victory. Denver HC Sean Payton took the blame for the turnovers because of some questionable play calls and admitted they have some fundamentals to clean up.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve called, but that’s one of those where I came away like, ‘Man, I’ve got to be a lot better,'” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “… If you’re not careful, the game can be over and you’re on to the next game and you haven’t really … had the debrief properly. We’re really trying to pay attention to that.”

“If you looked at the down-and-distance, the hashmarks, some of the calls, from a timing standpoint, it’s more of some of the early plays, in the first half. And it’s cleaning up some of the details.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix had an up-and-down Week 1 performance, but he knows he can be better.

“It’s not about being perfect, it’s just about being the best that I can be,” Nix said, via BroncosWire.com. “I know that I can be a lot better, so even if I would’ve gone out there and been a few completions short of being perfect, I think I could have gone out there and find ways to complete those passes. It’s not about the stats or it’s not about perfection by the outside, but it’s just for me a standard that I have for myself, and I know that I can be better.”

Raiders

The Raiders signed veteran LB Devin White to a one-year deal this offseason for reliable depth in the heart of their defense. After playing every Week 1 snap, Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll raved about his bounce-back performance coming off a few down years.

“Devin had some rough times the last couple years,” Carroll said, via the team’s YouTube. “He got knocked around in a couple places and really couldn’t find his groove. Couldn’t get his rhythm back in the game, didn’t play very much. [Raiders General Manager John Spytek] had been with him in Tampa when he had those great years — he was a phenomenal player early in his career — so it’s not a surprise he’s able to play like that, it just hasn’t happened for a couple years. He was a little reluctant, when he got to us, because he’s bounced off a couple bad turns with different stuff, unsure what to expect.”

“But he kind of gradually grooved in with us and has become a big part of it. He’s a big hitter, he’s explosive, he’s a big pass defender, he’s got a great attitude about it, loves to get jacked up, feeds off others and others feed off him. All of that is very positive. He had a very, very good game.”