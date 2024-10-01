AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix earned a huge confidence boost after getting a win on the road against the Jets despite playing in the elements.

“At that point, it didn’t matter if the weather cleared up, I had to go out there and contribute and be efficient and find ways to get us in the end zone, find ways to win the game, at that point,” Nix said, via PFT. “We’re talking on the sidelines, it’s not going to be a picture-perfect game when the weather’s like that, and they have a good defense. You’re going to go out there and it’s going to be a tough game. You’re going to have to have some grit and some discipline, some toughness there at the end to pull those out. And that’s what we did. It was huge to go on the road, get two tough wins against two really good football teams, two tough defenses, two tough offenses — you can’t say enough about our defense on this winning stretch. They’re going to continue to give us the ball back. Now, we’ve got to find ways to score, more than just a few points, but that’s part of it. You find a way to win in this league, and that’s a big day. So, they kept them out of the end zone, and we found a way to get in the end zone one time, and that was the difference in the game.”

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Broncos RB Tyler Badie has full movement of his arms and legs but could land on injured reserve with a back injury.

Chargers

Kansas City went on the road and knocked off the Chargers thanks to 12 pressures on QB Justin Herbert. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh is prioritizing improved protection going forward to help their franchise signal caller.

“We’ve got to get Justin another half-second, second, we really do,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I mean, he’s trying to get the ball out as fast as he possibly can, and he is. And like I said, some of those throws that he made, I mean I don’t have the adjective for it. It’s warrior-like; it’s everything within his human power, and then some, is the way I look at it. It’s incredible what he can do. We do need to get him more [time], just another second.”

Chargers S Derwin James received a one-game suspension for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) and LB Khalil Mack was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 3.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has purchased a limited share of the Chargers.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suffered a serious knee injury in Week 4 after QB Patrick Mahomes was trying to make a tackle following an interception. Mahomes took the blame for the incident and stated he knew something was off right when it happened.

“Rashee really made a good play. I was trying to tackle the guy and obviously rolled up on him. If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens,” Mahomes said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I didn’t know exactly what happened because I was trying to make the tackle. I knew it wasn’t good.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Rice’s knee injury: “It’s not good.” (Ian Rapoport)

on Rice’s knee injury: “It’s not good.” (Ian Rapoport) Reid noted they are still going through testing for Rice: “I don’t have a definite (diagonals) right now. He’s not going to be available next week.” (Nate Taylor)