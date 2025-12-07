AFC Notes: Brady Cook, Kyle Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver has been impressed by the efforts shown by rookie DT Zeek Biggers, including getting his body in better shape and becoming a stronger run defender.

“Zeek (Biggers), he’s just put in a ton of work,” Weaver said, via DolphinsWire.com. “Even from a body composition standpoint, he looks different. It’s truly a credit to the kid and all the work he’s done both on and off the field in terms of digesting the playbook, making sure he was sound from an assignment standpoint. “He’s taken enormous strides in this run defense. His pass rush has been there, we’ve seen that, but from a run defensive perspective, he’s gotten so much better. It’s truly just been a credit to the kid, really proud of him, has all the potential in the world and that’s why he’s gotten the snaps he has.”

Jets

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, it’s possible Jets QB Justin Fields won’t play the rest of this season. He’s out with a knee injury this week, and the Jets have moved UDFA QB Brady Cook to the second-string spot on the depth chart. He was forced into action on Sunday for an injured Tyrod Taylor .

praised Cook this past week: “He’s going to be a quarterback in this league, I do know that. I can’t tell you when, but he’ll be a quarterback in this league.” Jets OL Joe Tippmann was fined $12,172 for a low block.

Patriots

Patriots third-round WR Kyle Williams has just five catches on the year, but he’s made his limited looks count, turning those into 143 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been buried behind several other veterans on the depth chart, but has still shown a lot of promise for the future.

“I think I learned how patient I can be, and basically how to look at the bigger picture of things,” Williams said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Certain things may not go well for you, but it’s never about you. It’s bigger than you, and the most important thing is that we are winning.”

Patriots DB Jaylinn Hawkins was fined $9,944 for a hit on a defenseless player.