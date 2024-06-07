AFC Notes: Brandon McManus, Lloyd Cushenberry, Jaguars, Ravens, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville released K Brandon McManus this offseason and later he was accused of sexually assaulting female flight attendants on a Jaguars’ charter flight to London in 2023. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson gave his input on the situation and noted the lawsuit did not factor into his release.

“I saw the article that came out. Obviously, disappointing to hear the news that took place. Other than that, honestly, being that it’s a legal matter at this time I can’t really comment until more information is gathered,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire.

“In this business, whether it’s a coach or player, it’s performance-driven, right? Then you start talking about contracts and the amount of contracts and the number, dollars and cents that go into it a little bit, the age of the player. A lot of things can factor into it.”

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken praised fourth-round WR Devontez Walker for him picking up the team’s system so quickly and his ability to play multiple spots within the offense.

“[Devontez Walker is a] quick learner, let’s start with that,” Monken said, via Ravens Wire. “That’s impressive, to show up and be able to play multiple spots. And it’s not just knowing your assignment, but I think he’s done a great job of executing a technique – does that make sense – because there are nuances to routes. It’s not just a drawing. There are other nuances with coverage and adjustments. That was something I wasn’t expecting, so that was what I’m excited about. Obviously, his speed shows up and his length, so that’s been exciting. I will just continue to work with him, and that’s what you do with your young players. This is a great time to develop, and that’s what you love about this time of year, because after a couple weeks of the preseason, it’s go time. It’s who are we [and] who plays, but at this point, how do we develop them – our skills – and then how do we drill it to get the most out of our players and create the best version of them.”

Titans

Titans’ new C Lloyd Cushenberry said he wants to “lead by example” this offseason and show their younger players how to be a professional.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Cushenberry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “Like I said, when I first got here, I just wanted to come in and lead by example. I’ve never been a big talker or rah-rah motivational guy. My mindset coming in was just showing these guys what type of worker I am, what kind of mindset I have everyday. The biggest thing is just being the same guy everyday, not too high, not too low.”

Cushenberry has been learning a lot from veteran OL coach Bill Callahan.

“I feel like I’ve learned everything,” Cushenberry said. “He’s been teaching us so much, just about the history of the game, the history of these plays. He recalled a few plays from 2009 when he was with the Jets when Brett Favre got hurt because something didn’t happen upfront. Along with that, just the detail. It’s been great.”