AFC Notes: Brandon Scherff, Tyrod Taylor, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots

Jaguars

When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley cites an anonymous AFC coach who thinks right guard is the Jaguars’ largest area for improvement given Brandon Scherff is “past his prime.”

An AFC scout said a lot of people have Jacksonville pegged as the team that will sign Dolphins S Jevon Holland.

Jets

According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets are seriously considering QB Tyrod Taylor as the potential starting quarterback for the team next season. Jets GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn raved about Taylor’s ability and he also has a supporter in WR Garrett Wilson.

Rosenblatt added that the team will still look at external options in free agency and potentially the draft as well if a player the covet falls to them, but Taylor has positioned himself to be legitimately considered for the starting role next season.

Patriots

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe went through the Patriots’ four biggest needs this offseason and found potential free-agent/trade targets for each of the needs.