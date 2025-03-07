AFC Notes: Brandon Scherff, Tyrod Taylor, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots

Jaguars
When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley cites an anonymous AFC coach who thinks right guard is the Jaguars’ largest area for improvement given Brandon Scherff is “past his prime.”
“Right guard. Scherff is old and a few years past his prime. They need someone they can depend on for a long time there,” the coach said.
An AFC scout said a lot of people have Jacksonville pegged as the team that will sign Dolphins S Jevon Holland.
“The secondary. The buzz around a lot of teams is they will look at ways to add there. A lot of us have them pegged as the Jevon Holland team,” the scout said.
Jets
According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets are seriously considering QB Tyrod Taylor as the potential starting quarterback for the team next season. Jets GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn raved about Taylor’s ability and he also has a supporter in WR Garrett Wilson.
Rosenblatt added that the team will still look at external options in free agency and potentially the draft as well if a player the covet falls to them, but Taylor has positioned himself to be legitimately considered for the starting role next season.
Patriots
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe went through the Patriots’ four biggest needs this offseason and found potential free-agent/trade targets for each of the needs.
- Volin starts with the receiver position and names 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, Texans’ Stefon Diggs, Titans’ Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Browns’ Elijah Moore as options.
- He thinks Aiyuk might be “the most realistic target” because of San Francisco’s likely desire to get off the contract they handed him a year ago.
- Moving to the offensive line, Volin brings up Raiders’ Kolton Miller, Titans’ Dillon Radunz and Ravens’ Patrick Mekari as options.
- Volin doesn’t believe they will be able to land Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley because of the presumed interest from the Ravens, Chiefs and other top contenders. He brings up Vikings LT Cam Robinson as “a decent stopgap” option.
- On the interior defensive line, Volin likes Eagles’ Milton Williams, Lions’ Levi Onwuzurike and Chiefs’ Tershawn Wharton.
- Finally, Volin names the following as cornerback options to help New England’s secondary: Chargers’ Kristian Fulton, Lions’ Carlton Davis, 49ers’ Charvarius Ward, Ravens’ Brandon Stephens, Raiders’ Nate Hobbs and Raiders’ Tre’von Moehrig.
