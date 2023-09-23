AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots

Jets
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s not putting a timeline on his recovery but is adamant about playing football again.
“I don’t want to get caught into a timeline,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “I just want to get healthy, honestly. Mentally and physically, honestly. I’m gonna do everything I can rehab-wise to put myself in position to play football again at some point.”
Jets
Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett explained why RB Breece Hall didn’t get that high of a workload.
“Everybody’s workload was very low this past week,” Hackett said, via Jets Wire. “I think we had a total of 49 watchable plays, and I think we had two false starts too, so we just didn’t have a lot of plays. That hurts us because we can’t get a lot of people involved. There were a lot of people that we wanted to get featured and going on early but if you don’t convert on third down (Jets were 1/10 on third down), especially those that are down and manageable, you’re not going to have those opportunities.”
Patriots
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots worked out Breon Borders and Arizi Hearn, who were both signed to the practice squad and also worked out Mark Milton and Lorenzo Burns.
- According to Sophie Weller, Patriots HC Bill Belichick confirmed that QB Will Grier will serve as the emergency quarterback against the Jets.
