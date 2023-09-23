AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s not putting a timeline on his recovery but is adamant about playing football again.

“I don’t want to get caught into a timeline,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “I just want to get healthy, honestly. Mentally and physically, honestly. I’m gonna do everything I can rehab-wise to put myself in position to play football again at some point.”

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett explained why RB Breece Hall didn’t get that high of a workload.

“Everybody’s workload was very low this past week,” Hackett said, via Jets Wire. “I think we had a total of 49 watchable plays, and I think we had two false starts too, so we just didn’t have a lot of plays. That hurts us because we can’t get a lot of people involved. There were a lot of people that we wanted to get featured and going on early but if you don’t convert on third down (Jets were 1/10 on third down), especially those that are down and manageable, you’re not going to have those opportunities.”

Patriots

Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots Breon Borders and Arizi Hearn , who were both signed to the practice squad and also worked out Mark Milton and Lorenzo Burns . worked outand, who were both signed to the practice squad and also worked outand

According to Sophie Weller, Patriots HC Bill Belichick confirmed that QB Will Grier will serve as the emergency quarterback against the Jets.