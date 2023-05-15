AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Despite being benched by the Patriots and dealing with injury last season, the Dolphins signed OT Isaiah Wynn, who is expected to compete at right tackle, play guard, and possibly fill in on the left side if LT Terron Armstead is unable to stay healthy.

Wynn’s former OL coach Dante Scarnecchia spoke in a radio interview about whether or not he could turn things around on a new team.

“I absolutely think he is savable,” Scarnecchia said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “But he’s in the Twilight Zone right now. It doesn’t look like the way things are going, it’s going to go very well for him here. Wherever he ends up, whatever happens, I hope it’s in his best interest and he gets the most out of his career.”

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas said there is a possibility that RB Breece Hall could be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

“Look, I think we’re all hopeful that that could be a possibility,” Douglas said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s still a lot of meat on the bone in terms of his return-to-play protocols and his rehab. He’s in a great place right now. I would say he’s ahead of schedule from where he’s supposed to be and he’s hitting unbelievable top-end speeds already on our GPS and his rehab. So I know he’s going to be chomping at the bit to get on the field early. So we’re gonna have to do a good job of protecting him against himself a little bit because he’s so motivated, so hungry, and attacking rehab the way he is. So we’re gonna see. We have very detailed checkpoints for Breece to hit in his rehab and we’re gonna follow that to a ‘T’ because I think we all saw last year the weapon that he can be with the ball in his hands.”

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft feels that his team had a great draft and spoke about it during an appearance on NFLNetwork, adding he is excited about where they are going.

“At the end of draft day, Jonathan and I were chatting, and I said, ‘This was a great, great draft. I’m really optimistic about the team.’ And he said, ‘You say that every year!’ But I really believe it. We were able to get the top seven picks that we had identified before the draft. I think it gives us a good balance of what our needs are. I think our free agent pickups and getting Bill O’Brien in will make a big difference,” Kraft said, via ESPN.