AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Tua Tagovailoa, Drake Maye, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills/Patriots

Bills QB Josh Allen has now faced QB Drake Maye twice and mentioned that he is one of his favorite quarterbacks in the league. Allen will likely be seeing Maye more in the future as the two are in the same division.

“I think Drake is super talented, he’s one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league,” Allen recently told Sports Illustrated’s Liam McKeone. “I’ve spent some time around him and he’s got his head on his shoulders the right way. He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football.”

Maye is now being joined in New England by Allen’s former WR Stefon Diggs, which Allen believes will be beneficial for the young quarterback.

“I think he brings a lot of security for Drake,” Allen said of Diggs. “Obviously, having the knowledge of playing in the league for so long, he has that veteran mentorship that he can give to Drake. He’ll take it and run, he’ll throw it, and to have someone like Stefon is going to help him out a lot.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was never able to settle in last season after dealing with various injuries throughout the year. Heading into this season healthy, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has loved how Tagovailoa has led the offense by getting everyone aligned properly, especially in non-passing downs.

“It’s a cool question, because this one specifically, I thought Tua, the previous practice to wearing the orange jersey, had most ownership of all the players on each and every down, particularly in non-passing downs,” McDaniel said, via Josh Helmer of the Dolphins Wire. “There were double motions where he was aligning people appropriately. He really had command and resolve within the practice of things.”

Miami RT Austin Jackson had high praise for Tagovailoa’s leadership and how he’s controlled the offense so far.

“Very valuable. Tua in Year 6, he’s definitely a lot more confident and decisive on and off the field. He knows what people are supposed to be doing in terms of training. He knows what we’re doing on the field. He knows how to take care of his body. He knows how to unite guys, bring us together for team camaraderie and stuff, just to get together. He’s a full-blown leader, and I think he’s showing that he wants to take control of this team and he is,” Jackson said.

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Hall is going into the season feeling like he needs to prove himself to new HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

“I’m not [entitled] to anything,” Hall said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’m around a new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I’ve got to prove that I’m ‘the guy’ every day. I feel like my skill set, I’m a three-down back and second-to-none to a lot of backs in the league. We have a great running back room, a lot of healthy competition, but my mentality is every day I’m going to prove that I’m the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league.”

Hall said Glenn reassured him that they aren’t looking to trade him.

“I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be here. You’re going to be our running back,” Hall said.

Hall’s goal is to become a “finished product” as a running back.

“I know what I can do, I know the potential I have, but potential will only go so far,” Hall said. “I want to be a [finished] product. I want to be able to say that I’ve done everything I wanted to do.”