AFC Notes: Brendan Sorsby, Greg Dulcich, Dolphins, Jets Backup QB Competition, Patriots

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn didn’t want to discuss a potential supplemental bid on Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby : “I don’t want to respond to that, because I have no idea.” (Vacchiano)

didn’t want to discuss a potential supplemental bid on Texas Tech QB : “I don’t want to respond to that, because I have no idea.” (Vacchiano) Glenn on Sorsby potentially entering the supplemental draft: “I’m focused on the guys we have here now. I’m sure that’s something me and Moug will talk about.” (Rosenblatt)

Jets fourth-round QB Cade Klubnik and QB Brady Cook will continue their competition for the backup role into training camp, per Glenn. (Rosenblatt)

and QB will continue their competition for the backup role into training camp, per Glenn. (Rosenblatt) Jets OC Frank Reich on WR Adonai Mitchell : “I just want to be in the room he’s in because he’s going to light up the room … between him and Garrett, that combo has been really good. AD has shown himself well through this whole program in the offseason … our confidence in him is really high right now.” (Rosenblatt)

on WR : “I just want to be in the room he’s in because he’s going to light up the room … between him and Garrett, that combo has been really good. AD has shown himself well through this whole program in the offseason … our confidence in him is really high right now.” (Rosenblatt) Reich on QB Geno Smith: “I am just so impressed by Geno. I can not express that enough. Man, he is on point. His preparation is top notch. His football mind is elite. The way he’s communicating in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, the way he communicates in the QB room — I’ve been around a lot of really smart and good quarterbacks. All I’m going to say is, we’re in good shape.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gave an update on WR A.J. Brown’s integration with the team after the June 1st trade that brought him to New England, a long-speculated move.

“I think the weekend probably served him well to be able to take a deep breath and get some rest,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “I am sure it has been a whirlwind for him, but he is excited about learning the system and eventually moving around and doing different things. I think it has been great just having him around and continuing to integrate himself into our football team.”