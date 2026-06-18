AFC Notes: Brendan Sorsby, Greg Dulcich, Dolphins, Jets Backup QB Competition, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins RBs Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are competing for time as De’Von Achane‘s primary backup. Miami RBs coach Ladell Betts said Wright provides a lot of speed, but he must stay healthy: “He has a lot of speed. It’s about him staying healthy.” (Barry Jackson)
- As for Gordon, Betts said he brings physicality with his size: “He brings more physicality in terms of size.”
- Betts added that Wright and Gordon will have an opportunity to earn a role under new HC Jeff Hafley: “Everybody has got opportunities. It’s a new regime.”
- Regarding TE Greg Dulcich, TEs coach Ron Middleton thinks there’s a lot of potential for him going into 2026: “He’s a talented, talented guy. The sky is the limit for the kid.”
- Aaron Wilson reports that former Falcons RB Carlos Washington is working out for the Dolphins, as is former Buccaneers WR Noah Short. Washington was later signed.
Jets
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn didn’t want to discuss a potential supplemental bid on Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby: “I don’t want to respond to that, because I have no idea.” (Vacchiano)
- Glenn on Sorsby potentially entering the supplemental draft: “I’m focused on the guys we have here now. I’m sure that’s something me and Moug will talk about.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets fourth-round QB Cade Klubnik and QB Brady Cook will continue their competition for the backup role into training camp, per Glenn. (Rosenblatt)
- Jets OC Frank Reich on WR Adonai Mitchell: “I just want to be in the room he’s in because he’s going to light up the room … between him and Garrett, that combo has been really good. AD has shown himself well through this whole program in the offseason … our confidence in him is really high right now.” (Rosenblatt)
- Reich on QB Geno Smith: “I am just so impressed by Geno. I can not express that enough. Man, he is on point. His preparation is top notch. His football mind is elite. The way he’s communicating in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, the way he communicates in the QB room — I’ve been around a lot of really smart and good quarterbacks. All I’m going to say is, we’re in good shape.” (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gave an update on WR A.J. Brown’s integration with the team after the June 1st trade that brought him to New England, a long-speculated move.
“I think the weekend probably served him well to be able to take a deep breath and get some rest,” Vrabel said, via Pro Football Talk. “I am sure it has been a whirlwind for him, but he is excited about learning the system and eventually moving around and doing different things. I think it has been great just having him around and continuing to integrate himself into our football team.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!