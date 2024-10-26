AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Devin White, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson could see a scenario where they use LBs Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller at the same time.

“You want your best 11 on the field, whatever that looks like,” Pederson said via Mia O’Brien. “Doesn’t necessarily have to be the ‘best football player’ — it can be who does the most ‘right’ the most. But I still think there’s enough of a rotational piece with those guys. I think its one of those positions that’s gotten better. Devin [Lloyd]’s gotten better. Ventrell has improved.. you’ve got your combination back that you want.”

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson has not cleared concussion protocol despite Pederson saying previously that he did. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

The Texans recently signed LB Devin White as a free agent after he was cut loose by the Eagles a couple of weeks prior.

“Excited to get Devin in here. We’ll work with him and see where he is,” Ryans said, via PFT. “Try to get him caught up to speed to see if he can help us. So, it’s an opportunity for Devin to compete. Come in, learn how we do things, and see how he can fit in, and how he can help us.”

Ryans called White a “no-miss player” and is taking things one day at a time with him to fold him into their system.

“He was a no-miss player,” Ryans said. “He went top 10 in the Draft, I mean, he was an exceptional talent. So, what happened and why he’s here, no one knows. Life happens to us all. You just have to keep punching, keep attacking each day with the right mindset and [the] opportunity for Devin is to come in here and compete. Again, nothing’s promised. We don’t know what the future holds. It’s just one day at a time, compete every day and we’ll see where we end up.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed White to a one-year, $1.125 million season rate contract with an actual cash value and salary cap of $687,500.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan expects the team to have some more roster movement ahead of the deadline after their slow start.

“It’s the reality of the NFL business, and when you’re in a spot that we’re in — one that we didn’t want to be in — when you get to these juncture points in the season, things like this happen,” Callahan said, via ESPN. “That’s just the cycle, how it works. And we’re in a spot right now trying to find a way to dig out.”

Veteran DB Quandre Diggs, who is on a one-year deal with the Titans, would likely be moved ahead of the deadline as well if the team continues to throw in the towel on the season.

“I’ve been traded before so I understand the business,” Diggs said. “I control what I can control; how I come to work, how I handle my attitude. It’s an expectation when you’ve been doing it for a long time. Come to work and have a standard of play.”

Callahan said the organization wanted to get a solid evaluation of Will Levis as a starting quarterback this season. The team recently traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs, who caught seven of Levis’s eight touchdown passes last season.

“I know that him and Hop have been a good connection together for the early part of Will’s career and aided in his development for sure,” Callahan said. “That’s part of that process, and you have to find ways to get comfortable with whoever you’re throwing to.”

The Titans have struggled to get WR Calvin Ridley involved this season. OC Nick Holz thinks it’s because the offense is “pressing” and they need to take the game as it comes: “I think we’re all kind of pressing. We’ve all kind of taken a deep breath and just let the ball go where it needs to go.” (Terry McCormick)

Callahan said they will have to decide whether to activate LB Cedric Gray for Week 8 or not. (Turron Davenport)