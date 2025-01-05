AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke, Chiefs, Titans

Chiefs

Chiefs LT D.J. Humphries has been out since Week 14 with a hamstring injury but HC Andy Reid gave a positive update indicating he could be ready as soon as Week 18.

“Well, he’s been working hard at it, and I know he’s been making some progress here,” Heck said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “So we’re continuing to monitor that, but I think he’s feeling as good as you could expect to feel.”

Chiefs LB Jaden Hicks was fined $5,151 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), TE Travis Kelce was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (use of prop), and WR Xavier Worthy was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) in Week 17.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs worked out former Eagles and Texans LB Shaun Bradley prior to their game on Sunday.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson acknowledged that he could be fired in the coming days and shared his thoughts on his time in Jacksonville.

“If this is the last one then I can look back and go ‘hey, it’s a great run,’” Pederson said. “You had a chance to do a lot of great things. You had a chance to win a Super Bowl. You coached some great players, you played in this league for a long time. Whatever happens, happens. We keep moving forward.”

Jordan Schultz reports that parting ways with GM Trent Baalke would be necessary to attract top coaching candidates to Jacksonville.

Schultz adds that there was a belief several weeks ago that Jacksonville might keep Baalke, but it appears there was a decision this week that a full sweep would be necessary.

With the Patriots win over the Bills, the Titans secured the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Titans HC Brian Callahan acknowledged that picking first overall is not where the team wants to be, adding that there is room to improve on their efforts from this season. (Terry McCormick)

Callahan told reporters that this has been one of the most frustrating seasons of football he has experienced and likened it to his first season with the Bengals. (Turron Davenport)

Callahan also said that he will meet with players and coaches tomorrow for normal post-season meetings and evaluations. (Jim Wyatt)

Titans QB Will Levis said that he wants to remain the team’s quarterback for the remainder of his career. (McCormick)