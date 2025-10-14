AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Greg Newsome II, Jeffery Simmons, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Following the abrupt trade from Cleveland to Jacksonville, CB Greg Newsome II reflected on the mindset difference going from a one-win team to a four-win team coming off a win against the Chiefs.

“Obviously in Cleveland, you’re sitting there mad: ‘We’ve got to find a way, we’ve got to find a way,'” Newsome said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “And then when I get here, I’m like, ‘Wow, we just won.’ Obviously, I didn’t play, but we just won. So, yeah, it feels amazing.

“I’m just going to try to do my best to help them keep this upward trend up.”

Jaguars LB Dennis Gardeck was fined $11,274 for using the helmet, and DL Maason Smith was fined $10,124 for a blindside block.

Titans

Titans president Chad Brinker : “We wanted to give Brian Callahan a chance, but we haven’t seen the growth. So we had to make a tough decision” (Jim Wyatt)

Brinker said that he had a conversation with owner Amy Adams Strunk on Monday morning, and the decision was made collectively. (Terry McCormick)

on Monday morning, and the decision was made collectively. (Terry McCormick) Brinker said GM Mike Borgonzi and he will lead the search for the next head coach when the season ends. But the focus now is on interim coach Mike McCoy and giving him a chance to help the team win. (Wyatt)

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons said the team’s week of practice in preparation for the Raiders was one of the worst of the year.

“In this league, you have to learn how to be able to stack wins and carry that momentum over,” he said, via Around The NFL. “It started at practice. Just being honest, this was probably one of our worst weeks of practice. We came out flat on Thursday. Sometimes things carry over. When you get in this league, you have to prove it every week and re-prove it. You’ve got to go out there and keep proving yourself that you can win in this league. We didn’t do that in all three phases.”

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward alluded to the team needing to shake things up, which is what the organization did when they fired HC Brian Callahan.

“We have to try new things, and if we’re going to stay the course, we need to make the course work,” Ward said. “It’s really just both the players and coaching staff continuing to either call out a play and execute the play, or at the end of the day, we have to do our job as a whole. At the end of the day, the coaches, they can only do so much. We as players have to do our jobs.“