AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Joe Mixon, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DT Raekwon Davis was placed on the non-football illness list after it was discovered he had elevated blood pressure during his pre-camp physical. He expressed gratitude for Indianapolis’ medical staff and is working toward getting back into football shape.

“I’m so grateful [for the medical staff] catching that type of problem because we’ve been seeing so much with high-blood pressure, with heart attacks and things like that,” said Davis, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “So, it’s a great thing they caught that. It was a hassle to get back, but I’m back trying to … work my way back into shape.”

Texans

The Texans traded for RB Joe Mixon after the Bengals decided to go separate ways with their veteran back. Mixon discussed his increasing chemistry with QB C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense.

“Man, I feel good,” Mixon said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Only thing is getting used to this heat. It’s hard getting used to that. But, other than that, man, getting my legs up under me and able to get that chemistry with the O-line and receivers and obviously C.J., Man, I feel great.”

Titans

Titans seventh-round LB Jaylen Harrell has impressed at training camp after being a leader on a dominant Michigan team. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan outlined what he likes about Harrell and implied he will contribute from the beginning.

“I’m not surprised,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He played in a similar style defense and he’s been coached. He came from a blue blood program. Those guys tend to show up. They play in big games. They played in winning programs. They know what it takes. So, we’ve seen all that. He played a physical brand of football in college, and it turns out he plays a physical brand of football here. He’s been really, really good in the run. I think he’s developing as a rusher. He’s shown up, he’s got production on the quarterback, but he’s learning how to rush the NFL way, which I think he’s going to improve rapidly in that way too.

“But he’s risen as a seventh-round pick that nobody thought much of to being probably a pretty strong rotational player for us. It’s been good to see.”