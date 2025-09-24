AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Laken Tomlinson, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans G Laken Tomlinson started in Week 3 but rotated with Juice Scruggs, who took 57 percent of snaps to Tomlinson’s 43 percent. Tomlinson said he is fine with his role and will do whatever the coaches ask of him.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Tomlinson said, via Aaron Wilson. “I’ve always been a team player and I’ll do whatever the coaches ask of me.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans explained the decision, saying they planned on getting Scruggs playing time.

“Yeah, we wanted to get Juice in a little bit there for Laken,” Ryans said. “We wanted to roll those guys, see how it was going. We wanted to roll those guys. That was our plan going into the week.”

With the Texans at 0-3 to start the season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler could see GM Nick Caserio look into trading players for picks if the losses continue.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan felt handing playcalling duties to QB coach Bo Hardegree would help the team the most and help him be a better head coach. (Jim Wyatt)

Callahan also mentions it was his decision to make the change: "Happens all the time, not an abnormal process." (Paul Kuharsky)

He said he picked Hardegree over OC Nick Holz because of Hardegree’s experience as a playcaller with the Raiders as the interim OC in 2023. (Turron Davenport)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan faced ‘Fire Callahan’ chants at home in their Week 3 loss, as they fell to an 0-3 start a year after winning just three games in his first season. Callahan isn’t focused on the rumors about his job security and is zeroed in on getting back to work for the next game.

“I don’t really worry about that, to be honest,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “My focus is on trying to make sure our football team is in as good a place as possible and the rest of that stuff is what it is. I don’t think about those things, and you really can’t. I mean this is hard enough as it is to put those other things and think about that. It doesn’t do anybody any good. So, I just go to work and work as hard as I can. I put as much effort as I can into this and that is what it is.”