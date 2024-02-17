AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Nick Holz, Ryan Nielsen, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Georgia State OT Travis Glover was also not invited to the Combine despite earning a late call-up to the Senior Bowl. He has 11 official top 30 draft visits scheduled. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline doesn’t say if one of those is with the Colts but notes they’re one of the teams who seem hot on Glover.

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen said the team will be aggressive defensively and will attack at all times.

“The overview of everything is we want to be attacking and aggressive in everything that we do,” Nielsen said, via Jags Wire. “How we fit the run, how we attack blocks, how we play coverage. We want to be a forward-leaning, forward-running, going forward defense. … When we make our break, we’re coming out of that break to go hit you.”

Nielsen also will look to prevent the home run plays while also not allowing easy wins for the opposing offense.

“Nothing cheap and nothing deep,” Nielsen said. “When you press, you take away the quick game. And we like to play shell, which when you look at us, we take away the deep throws. It may look man or man-ish, at times, but sometimes there’s some press-bail and some nuances in the coverage that it actually is zone with tighter coverage outside. … If we’re viewed like [a team that relies on man], then we drop into zone, it could be advantageous for us on defense.”I’m really excited to work with him … that’ll get worked out, we’ll get him back, and get him going and hopefully get him to improve.

Nielsen added that the defensive staff as a whole is already assembled.

“We have the pieces in place and it will be announced here soon,” Nielsen said. “I will say this, I’m excited about the guys — I worked with some of them, haven’t worked with others, coached a few — and so it’s a great group of guys. First and foremost, good men. Secondly, really good teachers of the game.”

Titans

When introducing Titans’ new OC Nick Holz, HC Brian Callahan said having an offensive coordinator who isn’t calling plays is an approach from the Bengals that he wants to emulate.

“It’s a little different than maybe you’re used to around here, having an offensive head coach that’s calling the plays with an offensive coordinator by title, that doesn’t call the plays,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “But it’s a set-up I’m trying to emulate from how we were set up in Cincinnati with myself and (head coach) Zac Taylor. And it’s a system that I know is important, and I know that it works.”

Callahan said they want Holz to control the offensive staff and players in moments he’s unavailable and he’ll be a critical part of preparation during the week.

“(Most) of Nick’s job is to make sure the offensive staff and the offensive players and the offensive scheme keeps running all the moments I am not available to be there, particularly during the course of the week. There’s a preparation part of it that is critically important to me.”

Holz said it’s his goal to help Callahan and they will keep an “open dialogue” on the coaching structure.

“You need to be yourself first,” Holz said. “I am not going to try and be Brian. We are different people in that regard. … As each day goes, just seeing a few more things I can take off his plate …. It is really kind of an open dialogue the whole time in how we’re trying to figure stuff out, and structure it this way.”

Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are expected to hire Colt Anderson as their special teams coordinator

as their special teams coordinator Adam Schefter confirmed Tennessee got a deal done with Anderson.