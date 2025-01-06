AFC Notes: Brian Callahan Press Conference, Diontae Johnson, Jaguars

Jaguars
- Per Michael DiRocco, Jaguars DL Arik Armstead said that he will be moving to the inside of the defensive line in 2025: “I’m gonna switch back inside, which is what I wanted to do this season. And I’m gonna be back playing [as the] elite player that I know I can be.”
Texans
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on the involvement of new WR Diontae Johnson: “We’re going to feed him more. The talent and skillset are there. He’s been a pleasure to work with.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry said his remaining recovery period is 6-8 months despite the fact that he is walking with a walking boot on his left foot. (Turron Davenport)
- Titans QB Will Levis said he had a conversation with the team’s coaches, who told him they still believe in him and that there are still things he can improve on. Levis noted he will work to make those improvements. (Terry McCormick)
- Titans HC Brian Callahan on the poor season: “I’m humble enough and open enough to relinquish play-calling duties, but at this point, I plan to continue to be the play-caller again in 2025.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan: “I know I’m a good football coach, and know I will be a good head coach. … It is embarrassing to just win three games. I am determined to not let that happen again.” (Wyatt)
- Callahan said the team needs a new right tackle and needs to find ways to improve on the right side of the line: “I thought JC Latham showed improvement. Thought Peter Skoronski played really, really well.” (Wyatt)
- Callahan also mentioned that any staff changes would come later this week and said that until someone tells him differently, he expects Ran Carthon and Chad Brinker to return to their roles. (McCormick)
- As for Levis, Callahan noted he needs to cut down on turnovers and improve footwork, and movement in the pocket. He added that Levis is smart and has to execute quicker before saying he wishes he could have gotten more out of both Levis and Mason Rudolph. (McCormick)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!