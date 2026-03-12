AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Braden Smith, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts DL Micheal Clemons‘ three-year deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, while his $2.99 million base salary for 2026 is guaranteed, his $3.87 million salary in 2027 is guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed by the fifth day of the league year, while his $3.61 million 2028 salary is non-guaranteed. He can make up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually, along with $1 million roster bonuses in 2027 and 2028. He can also earn a $500,000 sacks incentive in 2028. (Joel Erickson)
- Colts’ recently signed DT Colby Wooden said he played out of position in the Packers’ defense last year as their nose tackle, and views himself more as a three-technique who can play as a five-technique defensive end, per Erickson.
Jaguars
- Regarding the possibility of trading for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby after the fallout with Baltimore, Jaguars GM James Gladstone said they had “no active dialogue” with Las Vegas last week, via Ryan O’Halloran.
- As for trade rumors involving WR Brian Thomas Jr., Gladstone said they have “no interest” in getting rid of Thomas: “We have no interest in disrupting the momentum.” (Jamal St. Cyr)
- Gladstone added that they have not received an offer for Thomas, and they haven’t had much dialogue about the situation, per Cameron Wolfe.
Texans
- Texans OT Braden Smith signed a two-year deal worth a max of $25 million. He’s excited to stay in the NFC South following his time with the Colts: “I’m very excited about it. I’ve loved playing in the AFC South for years, and there’s always just good competition there. Just being able to join the Texans, it’s pretty exciting because, you know, they’re a high-level team. I’m really excited about what they’re doing. They have a stellar defense, C.J. Stroud, a great quarterback. I’m excited to join the offensive line and hopefully be able to help them out as much as I can and just do my part to help the team have success.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith, who has lined up at right tackle throughout his career, said he wasn’t asked to play a new position in Houston, per Wilson.
- As for G Elgton Jenkins signing with the Browns, Wilson reports that the Texans made an “aggressive” attempt to land him on a “respectable contract offer.” However, Jenkins elected to sign a two-year, $24 million deal with Cleveland.
- According to Wilson, Houston has shown interest in free agent G Wyatt Teller, but nothing appears to be pending or imminent.
