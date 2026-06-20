AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Will Anderson Jr., Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen has noticed WR Brian Thomas, Jr.‘s confidence growing as well as his connection with QB Trevor Lawrence.

“Huge for the confidence,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “It’s hard to not hear everything, right? And also for himself I know there was standards in which he wanted to improve upon and so the fact that he’s just come out here and worked his ass off having a great attitude like after every play, communication with either myself or Trevor or EB or Grant whatever it is and then making the plays like that is something you cannot simulate in routes on air, you cannot simulate that type of confidence until you do it in practice. Like it’s just there’s nobody that I’ve known as a player that just can only turn it on in a game. Like the whole gamer thing, I don’t fully believe in that. I believe in guys elevate their play to go play in a game. Absolutely. But the confidence of the connection and chemistry that they’re building, that’s real.”

Texans

The Texans signed DE Will Anderson Jr. to a record contract this offseason. Veteran DT Sheldon Rankins reflected on playing alongside Anderson as a rookie in 2023 and on the growth Anderson has shown since then.

“Oh, that’s great,” Rankins said, via Aaron Wilson. “When I was here last time, I gladly took him under my wing and helped him with all facets of the game. Obviously, his talent speaks for itself, but helping him with a lot of the film study and the emotions of the game. Helping him understand, it’s a long season and how to prepare to go through your progress, your process and see progress through ways other than sack totals and different things like that. So, getting back here and seeing his maturation and picking right back up where we left off, whether it’s a look here, look there, a glance here, glance there. We’ve always kind of spoke the same language on the football field. So, getting back and playing next to him again, it’s like waking up in the morning. It’s like breathing. It’s something we’ve done really easily. So, looking for big things for us both this year.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said Rankins was a big part of Anderson’s development.

“Sheldon poured a lot into Will and you see Will now benefiting from that, but Will is also taking and he’s pouring into the younger guys himself, and that’s what the NFL has always been built on,” Ryans said. “I had veteran guys, Morlon Greenwood, Shawn Barber, Danny Clark, guys who poured into me and that’s the only way I knew how it should be done.”

Titans

Titans QB Mitchell Trubisky is happy to have the unique opportunity to mentor former first overall pick QB Cam Ward and be a mentor to other players on the team.

“Super pumped (to be here),” Trubisky said, via the team website. “I had so much fun with (Daboll and Tierney) back in Buffalo a few years ago. When I had an opportunity to come back with them, it was pretty much a no-brainer. Coming here, working with Cam, working with Dabes and Shea, it has been a lot of fun so far, getting back in the offense. It’s a great scheme. At this point of my career I feel like I have a lot to offer as a mentor and Cam being young, we’ve have a great relationship so far and I am looking forward to helping him in any way I can and take the next step but also these young guys. Not only Cam but everyone on this team. It is a fairly young team overall. I am getting up there with my experience, but I feel like I have a lot to offer. I love being a great teammate, and I love working hard. It was a great opportunity to come here, and I look forward to playing with coach (Robert) Saleh and coach Dabes.”

“My job is to come out here and work,” Trubisky added. “I know it is a mentor type role, me being in Year 10 and Cam being in Year 2. My job here is to help Cam as much as possible to be the best player he can possibly be. I am happy to be here to support him, and I am definitely willing to help, to be the best teammate I could possibly be and help this franchise win in any way possible. I love the game of football. I love the team camaraderie aspect, pushing each other, and I love competing every day and trying to be the best I can possibly be at my craft.”