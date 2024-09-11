AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Chargers

Chargers’ recently acquired QB Taylor Heinicke said HC Jim Harbaugh has exceeded “every expectation” he had and is excited to play under him.

“Meeting Jim, I think he exceeds every expectation. Really fun to be around, so excited to work for him,” Heinicke said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Heinicke reflected on his 2021 season with the Commanders, where he took over for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 against the Chargers.

“It is kind of crazy because that was the game that projected me into a better career. I had that whole season and then nine games the following season. So, that kind of started it all,” Heinicke said.

Harbaugh was enamored with Heinicke’s performance in Washington and thinks he’s an accurate quarterback.

“I like him and his body of work,” Harbaugh said. “When he quarterbacks a team, they are competitive. He throws with good accuracy and plays his game.”

The Chargers worked out CB Jason Maitre and DB Dicaprio Bootle on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce had high praise of rookie TE Brock Bowers after recording six receptions for 58 yards in Week 1 while blocking well against Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

“I thought we saw just a glimpse of what it is and what he can be,” Pierce said, via ProFootballTalk. “What I really was excited about was him in the run game. I thought he had some really good examples of some blocks out there on their defensive ends, 52 [Khalil Mack] and 97 [Joey Bosa].”

Pierce thinks Bowers “left some yards out there” but wants to continue getting him involved.

“But again, like any rookie, it’s his first game. I think he felt like he left some yards out there as well. But it was good for him to get into the flow of the game, get his first couple catches, make some plays, move the chains for us, and again, just keep involving him into our game plan.”

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL is not expected to suspend anyone involved in the late-game fight in the Chargers-Raiders Week 1 game despite Chargers WR Josh Palmer and Raiders CB Jack Jones being ejected.

and Raiders CB being ejected. Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders plan to host CB Micah Abraham for a workout on Tuesday.