AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos LB Kenny Young said the Rams traded him to create cap space.

“It had nothing to do with my on-the-field ability or anything like that,” Young said, via Broncos Wire. “I think what it was is I was playing well but the way the cap was structured, they needed to take some money off my deal to really get some guys off other areas up and ready to go. That’s what it was about. It was about finances. It’s something weird for me. I’ve never heard or experienced that, but it makes sense what they did. I’m not cool with it, but I have to respect it because they had no other choice.”

Per Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos worked out journeyman P Corliss Waitman.

Browns

Browns’ RB coach Stump Mitchell will be out indefinitely due to a medical issue related to a recent knee injury, with HC Kevin Stefanski issuing a comment on his absence.

“We’re going to be without him for a little bit here, which is tough because he’s such a big part of what we do, who we are,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “So, obviously, my well-wishes are with Stump. I’ve spoken to him and he wants to be there with the team, but he’s got to take care of himself right now and that’s what he’s going to do.”

Chiefs

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes openly discussed his issues during a media appearance and said that there is much to improve on in Kansas City.

“In the NFL if you don’t execute you lose football games,” Mahomes said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “You’ve seen that from us. When we play good I think we can play with anybody, but when we don’t execute and we don’t have great games and we don’t play to the way we’ve been coached and to our ability, we lose. You’ve seen that over this season, we’ve had highs and we’ve had lows. It’s how we correct those, how we get better, and I’m excited just to kind of get back after it. You have to respond to it. I think if you look at all the great teams they always have dealt with spurts of adversity. We’re definitely dealing with one that’s longer than we wanted, something we didn’t expect, but how are we going to respond? How are we going to be better because of it? We’ve got a great chance on Monday night to really show that we can get this thing back on track against a really good football team. I’m excited about it, I think the guys in this locker room are excited about the challenge, and hopefully, when we look back on this spurt of adversity we have we can show that was the reason we became the team we wanted to become.”