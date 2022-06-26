AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb had high praise of Baron Browning for converting from inside linebacker to an outside role this offseason.

“It’s crazy when it comes to Baron, the natural skills he has for the position — it’s amazing,” Chubb said, via BroncosWire. “You’ll see him go out there and he just throws his shoulder down. To him it feels like he’s doing just that, but on film, it looks like the craziest thing ever. We’re trying to keep coaching him up. He’s come over to the house and asked me what I see from his play.”

Chubb is trying to take a leadership role like Von Miller had with him and voiced more confidence in Browning.

“I’m trying to be there for him like Von and those guys were for me when I first came in and first moved to the position,” Chubb said. “It’s been great to see the natural things he has already. Once he starts adding in those little, small details, it’s going be to over with.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley called WR Jalen Guyton one of the team’s standouts this offseason as he battles for the third wide receiver role.

“Jalen Guyton was fantastic in the offseason,” Staley said, via Chargers Wire. “This guy made a lot of big plays for us in the spring. Really did a nice job on special teams. We kind of challenged him to be a factor in the kicking game. I think he’s looked really good out there.”

Los Angeles hopes to utilize Guyton in the gunner role on special teams. Staley believes that beating press coverage is integral to becoming a successful wide receiver, so the skillsets line up.

“To be a good receiver, you have to beat press, so that’s a natural part of your job,” Staley said. “Trying to create as much value for him as possible. Understanding that’s going to be a big factor in him being in the league for a long time and hopefully making his way in this league.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones said first-round DE George Karlaftis is proving to be a “high-energy guy” in their offseason program and is eager to learn.

“He’s a high-energy guy,” Jones said, via ChiefsWire. “He’s willing to learn and always looking for ways to get better. That guy, I haven’t been around him long, it’s only my second day around him. From the looks of it, he’s a high-energy guy. He has a motor — he has a really good motor. He’s a hard worker.”

As for NFL International Pathway Player, DL Kehinde Oginni Hassan, Jones thinks he is a “hard worker” and is working closely with DL coach Joe Cullen.

“He’s an interesting cat,” Jones said. “From Nigeria, right? Yeah, he’s interesting, but he’s a hard worker. I think within the process of being coached by Joe (Cullen), he’s going to be flat and round soon.”

Jones thinks Hassan, who is converting from tight end, has the athletic ability to be successful in the NFL.

“1000 percent,” Jones said. “I don’t think the Chiefs would bring him in if he didn’t have any type of capabilities to play football.”