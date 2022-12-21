AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett confirmed QB Russell Wilson will be “full go” after passing through the league’s concussion protocol and wants him to “use his legs” more going forward: “He’s full go… We want to see him execute, get the ball out of his hands when that’s there, and then if something happens we don’t want him to stay in the pocket and take a hit. We want him to use his legs and protect himself.” (Troy Renck)

The Broncos hosted C Parker Ferguson and DB Devon Key for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Chargers

The Chargers brought in DE Mathieu Betts for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

The Chargers brought in CFL all-star WR Malik Henry for a workout on Wednesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

When asked about his ability to complete passes with odd arm angles, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes responded that some of his passes are made in “full panic mode.”

“Sometimes, but it’s very rare,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, the one in Denver, when I kind of just flicked it [to Jerick McKinnon], I think it amazed me because it looked cool, but it really was just full panic mode for me. I was trying to get the ball out of my hand as fast as possible. So, that stuff like that is always fun to watch, but you just try to go out there and win games. I’ve always believed myself as a competitor more than a quarterback, and it sometimes doesn’t look the right way, but it kind of works.”

Mahomes added that they worked on broken plays outside of the pocket back in training camp.

“We legit work on stuff like that in training camp and stuff like that where I scramble and we get guys open,” Mahomes said. “As long as I complete it, Coach Reid doesn’t get mad. He gets a little mad at me, sometimes I throw some dumb plays, but it helps out when you got a head coach that will let you go out there and be who you are. It’s not necessarily the perfect quarterback, but it’s the guy that gets out there and loves to win.”