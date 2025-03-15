AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs Contracts & Visits

Broncos
- The Broncos have re-signed QB Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $12 million contract, which includes a $3 million signing bonus and $6.99 million in guarantees. His salaries are $1.99 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $5.99 million in the second year, with $2 million fully guaranteed. The deal also features a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season, up to $1 million in incentives based on playtime and team performance in 2026, and a potential $1 million base salary escalator for the 2026 season. (Aaron Wilson)
- North Dakota State QB Cam Miller has a 30 visit set up with the Panthers. (Mike Klis)
- Indiana OL Trey Weydig had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)
- Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington TE Keleki Latu has a 30 visit scheduled with the Broncos. (Tony Pauline)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Broncos signed LB Justin Strnad to a one-year, $2.787 million fully guaranteed deal, including a $167,500 signing bonus and a $2.62 base salary.
Chargers
- The Chargers have re-signed P JK Scott to a two-year, $6 million deal, which includes a $1.9 million signing bonus and $3.15 million in total guarantees. His salaries are $1.25 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.35 million in the second year. The deal also features a $500,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Chargers have re-signed Bradley Bozeman to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million, with $3.375 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $2.1 million signing bonus, and his salaries are $1.255 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.625 million in the second year. Bozeman can earn a $500,000 roster bonus on the third day of the 2026 league year and up to $2.75 million annually in playtime incentives, which could push the total value of the deal higher. (Wilson)
- Former Steelers RB Najee Harris has signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers valued at up to $9.25 million. The deal includes a $3.75 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million for the 2025 season. An additional $4 million is available through rushing yard incentives. (OTC)
- Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens had a formal Combine interview with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- Oregon State OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan had a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (MLFootball)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs signed RB Elijah Mitchell to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a $250k signing bonus. The deal has $1.1 million of his $1.4 million base salary guaranteed along with $29,412 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $500k in incentives.
