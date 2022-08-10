AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Josh Gordon

Broncos

Denver 7’s Troy Renck writes Broncos CB Ronald Darby is considered day-to-day with a chest contusion.

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said RB Melvin Gordon didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury and he's currently being evaluated. (Jeff Legwold)

Denver is naming Greg Penner its new CEO. (James Palmer)

As for Broncos QB Russell Wilson‘s contract, which has two years left on the deal, Penner said it is “critical” to have a strong quarterback but wouldn’t elaborate on a possible extension: “It’s critical to have a great QB. We have a sense how positive he is as a leader. At this point, nothing to say about his contract.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

feels that he dealt with a lot of distractions on and off the field last season: “Last year for me was a year of distractions — on the field and also off the field. So I think that came into play into my game, like inconsistency. But I think we’re past that. It’s just effort. This year is all about effort. That’s where I failed last year.” (Daniel Popper) Davis continued that his relationship with an ex-girlfriend impeded his production on the field: “It was just a distraction in my personal life with my previous girlfriend. Just everything. Whatever happens off the field comes onto the field and vice-versa… This year I was able to eliminate all the distractions and just get back to myself.” (Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon has been working hard this offseason but has no idea if that will earn him a roster spot when the season begins.

“There’s no telling. There’s no telling,” Gordon said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “I’d say cards are close to the vest I think, as they should be for everybody, for important reasons. More importantly, I just want to go out with the opportunities I get, give them 110 percent. The cards fall where they may, and see what happens. But I do not have an answer for that, to be honest. I don’t. I wasn’t a starter last year, so I’m fighting for a spot just like everybody else.”