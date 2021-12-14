AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos placed WR Seth Williams on the COVID-19 reserve list. (Ryan O’Halloran)

Chargers

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte says as long as Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins continues to play a high number of snaps, the Chargers are still slated to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick.

continues to play a high number of snaps, the Chargers are still slated to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick. Per Chargers HC Brandon Staley , there’s a chance first-round LT Rashawn Slater plays on Thursday night if he can get two negative tests. (Gilbert Manzano)

, there’s a chance first-round LT plays on Thursday night if he can get two negative tests. (Gilbert Manzano) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi said OT Trey Pipkins took practice reps at left tackle. (Gilbert Manzano)

said OT took practice reps at left tackle. (Gilbert Manzano) Staley said RB Austin Ekeler was sore on Monday but he expects him to be back at practice on Tuesday. (Fernando Ramirez)

Chiefs Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he doesn’t want to rush CB L’Jarius Sneed to play after the death of his brother: “You’re not forcing anybody back in this situation.” (Nate Taylor)

said he doesn’t want to rush CB to play after the death of his brother: “You’re not forcing anybody back in this situation.” (Nate Taylor) The Chiefs have placed WR Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 reserve list. (PFT)

on the COVID-19 reserve list. (PFT) The Chiefs worked out RB Brenden Knox (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia said the team is constantly talking about how much to use QB Marcus Mariota in certain packages. However, he made it clear it’s exclusively as a changeup and that Derek Carr is their starting quarterback.

“Again, there’s been conversation all the time about what’s the plan for Marcus and when he comes in and what exactly he can do with it,” Bisaccia said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think we’re real excited about taking No. 4 [Carr] out from behind the center when he can be a productive player for us. And I thought yesterday he gave us a chance with some of the balls that he delivered to put us in position to score some points and we turned the ball over.

“I don’t ever think that one particular thing is going to move you in one direction or the other. So, we’d like to do a better job, really, in everything that we’re doing.”