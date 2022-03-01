AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton was asked if the team was searching for a quarterback this offseason, adding that there were five or six talented prospects in the draft at the position: “No stone unturned on that. We know we need better play at that position.” (Field Yates)

Paton mentioned QB Teddy Bridgewater when asked if the team would explore multiple quarterback options in free agency: "I wouldn't say multiple, but there are some ones we like that are very appealing, including Teddy. Teddy's a guy, you know how I feel about Teddy. I know the coaches watched him, they had a lot of good things to say about Teddy the new coaches. We're just going to keep everything open with the quarterback position. We know how important it is.'' (Jeff Legwold)

Paton added that the Broncos haven't made a decision on TE Noah Fant 's fifth-year option at this point in time. (Matt Verderame)

’s fifth-year option at this point in time. (Matt Verderame) Paton says that while the team is solid at wide receiver and tight end, there is a need for a right tackle and additional pass-rushing help. (Verderame)

Paton told the media that the Broncos would like to have RB Melvin Gordon back in 2022, saying he has had “good conversations” and calling him a “total pro”. (Nick Shook)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper believes the Chargers will likely use the franchise tag on WR Mike Williams as it offers the team the most flexibility heading into 2023 when QB Justin Herbert is eligible for an extension.

as it offers the team the most flexibility heading into 2023 when QB is eligible for an extension. Popper points out cutting OT Bryan Bulaga could create an additional $10 million in cap space. If they decide to extend DB Derwin James , they could create additional space by spreading out the hit from his fifth-year option over the next few seasons.

could create an additional $10 million in cap space. If they decide to extend DB , they could create additional space by spreading out the hit from his fifth-year option over the next few seasons. In terms of where the Chargers may go with their first-round pick in the draft, Telesco said the team won’t get complacent on either side of the ball, and will likely look towards the best-player-approach formula: “We’re not going to just look at the offense and say, ‘Well, it’s a top-five offense, so we’re all set there and we’re just going to look other places.’ It just doesn’t work like that. It’s just too complacent.”

Popper added he would not be surprised if the Chargers chose to spend premium draft capital on a downfield speed threat at wide receiver even if they bring back Williams.

The Chargers will also likely look to add a reliable backup behind RB Austin Ekeler , as RB Justin Jackson has had issues staying on the field even though he’s been efficient when healthy. On the other hand, RB Joshua Kelley , who’s been readily available, has had issues with efficiency.

, as RB has had issues staying on the field even though he’s been efficient when healthy. On the other hand, RB , who’s been readily available, has had issues with efficiency. Popper also believes the team will look to address the slot cornerback position, as CB Chris Harris Jr. will likely not be re-signed.

Chiefs

Per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs HC Andy Reid made it a point to put to rest any speculation about a deteriorating relationship between the team and OC Eric Bieniemy : “This whole thing with EB has gotten fabricated. We all get along. I want to put that to rest.”

made it a point to put to rest any speculation about a deteriorating relationship between the team and OC : “This whole thing with EB has gotten fabricated. We all get along. I want to put that to rest.” Regarding pending free-agent S Tyrann Mathieu , Reid said he “loves” Mathieu but they have to see how all the pieces fit together. (Matt Verderame)

, Reid said he “loves” Mathieu but they have to see how all the pieces fit together. (Matt Verderame) Reid mentioned he thinks the coaching staff has found a niche for WR Mecole Hardman . (Verderame)

. (Verderame) Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss an extension with Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward in the next couple of weeks. (Verderame)

Raiders

New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has been preparing for his second shot at being a head coach for a long time, ever since his first job with the Broncos ended disastrously after just two seasons. McDaniels literally typed up a “lessons learned” list as he reflected on the experience, one he still references a decade later.

“It was important to me to do that,” McDaniels said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “There were some things we did right in Denver and there were definitely some things we did wrong. Just trying to learn from my mistakes and trying to be better as a coach and as a person, and then try to implement those things going forward. Obviously, having a second opportunity to do this is really a special thing to me, and I am cherishing every day. Because I know that it’s a difficult job and there are a lot of things you have to do right.”

McDaniels also addressed leaving the Colts at the altar in 2018.

“There are a lot of things that go into these opportunities and chances to advance,” McDaniels said. “At the end of the day, the best thing for me at that time was to stay. And it took me a little longer than I wish that it had to realize that, but once I realized that that was the right decision, I felt like I had to do that even though it was going to be unpopular.”