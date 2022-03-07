AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
During his time at the combine, new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said he has big plans for RB Javonte Williams‘ second season in the league.
“Holy [cow], he’s impressive,” Hackett said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “I didn’t realize he was as fast as he is and as powerful as he is. I remember him from coming out of college last year and how good he was, but being able to meet him and his intelligence, he’s the all-around package and a guy you can do a lot of things with.”
Chargers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes he thinks the franchise tag for WR Mike Williams is viewed as a last resort by the Chargers but the team is determined to get a long-term deal done.
- Jordan Schultz reports the Chargers met with Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner at the combine.
- Washington CB Trent McDuffie said he had a good conversation with the Chargers at the combine: “They feel like I could be a good fit there.” (Gilbert Manzano)
- San Diego State P Matt Araiza also met with Los Angeles during his time at the combine. (Manzano)
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he’s happy to get Matt Nagy back, who recently joined Reid’s staff as an offensive assistant/quarterback’s coach.
“Yeah, I probably should add that in there. It’s great to have Matt (Nagy) back,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “I thought it was important that continuity that we’ve had between Eric (Bieniemy), the quarterback coach, the offensive staff so I thought that was important. Matt was the logical answer to that if he wanted to do that. I didn’t know where he’d be at after being a head coach, but he was fired up to do it and Eric was fired up, so I was like ‘Let’s go.’ We’ll roll it in there and we’ll take it from there.”
The sense in Kansas City is that Nagy could potentially bring some fresh ideas to the Chiefs’ offense.
“We’re always striving to do better, but that’s kind of where we’re at,” Reid said. “I think with where Pat is in his career, I think it’s important that it worked out that way. I’ve got guys on staff that could step in that could also do it. We always come up with new ideas so it’s not like we’re short on ideas.”
Raiders
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said they do not intend to “pigeonhole” OL Alex Leatherwood on a specific position at this point in time and will “work with him” to determine his role next season.
“We’re not going to pigeonhole him by saying he’s this or he’s that,” said Ziegler, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re going to let him create an opportunity for himself. We’ll be excited to be able to work with him.”
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels thinks Leatherwood showed some positives and negatives last season and is already turning focus to things the offensive lineman can improve.
“There’s good and there’s bad,” McDaniels said. “But when you’re that young, you look at it as what can we work with, what can we fix? There’s a lot to do in that process. I’ve already spoken to him. That process is underway.”
McDaniels added that Leatherwood has proven he can successfully line up at guard or tackle.
“What we’ll end up doing is whatever’s best for the Raiders,” McDaniels said. “He’s shown the ability to play in both spots. But we see him being a contributor. We see him being a guy that we’re really excited to work with. We’re going to try to get the most out of him.”
