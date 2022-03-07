AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

During his time at the combine, new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said he has big plans for RB Javonte Williams‘ second season in the league.

“Holy [cow], he’s impressive,” Hackett said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “I didn’t realize he was as fast as he is and as powerful as he is. I remember him from coming out of college last year and how good he was, but being able to meet him and his intelligence, he’s the all-around package and a guy you can do a lot of things with.”

Chargers

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes he thinks the franchise tag for WR Mike Williams is viewed as a last resort by the Chargers but the team is determined to get a long-term deal done.

Jordan Schultz reports the Chargers met with Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner at the combine.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie said he had a good conversation with the Chargers at the combine: "They feel like I could be a good fit there." (Gilbert Manzano)

San Diego State P Matt Araiza also met with Los Angeles during his time at the combine. (Manzano)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he’s happy to get Matt Nagy back, who recently joined Reid’s staff as an offensive assistant/quarterback’s coach.

“Yeah, I probably should add that in there. It’s great to have Matt (Nagy) back,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “I thought it was important that continuity that we’ve had between Eric (Bieniemy), the quarterback coach, the offensive staff so I thought that was important. Matt was the logical answer to that if he wanted to do that. I didn’t know where he’d be at after being a head coach, but he was fired up to do it and Eric was fired up, so I was like ‘Let’s go.’ We’ll roll it in there and we’ll take it from there.”

The sense in Kansas City is that Nagy could potentially bring some fresh ideas to the Chiefs’ offense.

“We’re always striving to do better, but that’s kind of where we’re at,” Reid said. “I think with where Pat is in his career, I think it’s important that it worked out that way. I’ve got guys on staff that could step in that could also do it. We always come up with new ideas so it’s not like we’re short on ideas.”