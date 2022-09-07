AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports the Saints, Giants and Commanders all inquired with the Seahawks about trading for QB Russell Wilson , but he had his heart set on Denver.

Seattle kept the Saints involved to drive the price up for the Broncos with another bidder, as well as because Schneider wanted QB Drew Lock back in return.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley couldn’t confirm that CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) would be ruled out from Week 1. (Bridgett Condon)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team’s running back rotation will come down to who is able to contribute on special teams. They have four on the active roster — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones — and will likely have just three active for games.

“Yeah, we’ll just see how it goes for who is up and who is down,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “Some of it will depend on special teams and play there, but if they’re all up they’ll have an opportunity to play some football. If they’re not then whoever is up — they’ll definitely be three of them up — and they’ll touch the football.”

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said he is “100 percent healthy” from his knee injury. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller spoke about his decision to switch his representation from Klutch Sports to Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

“I just thought it was the best decision for me at the time,” Waller said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “I appreciate Klutch. They did a lot of good things for me. I’m not gonna stand up here and act like they didn’t do anything; they did a lot of good things for me. I felt like it was good for me to go in a different direction.”

As for the status of his contract negotiations, Waller said he has faith that his new agents will eventually get a deal done.

“We’ll see, man,” Waller said. “There’s not really a lot of things that I can control, you know? I have faith in my representation. Whether it goes one way or it doesn’t, I’ll be playing football. I’ll just let it happen how it does.”

Waller added that his contract situation will not affect his commitment to the team or effort in games.

“It’s something I’ve had to learn since I started getting sober,” Waller said. “Things may not go exactly how you want them to go, but that shouldn’t affect a commitment that you have to show up somewhere and give it your best. So, I try to honor that and not just talk about it but actually have it be a part of my character.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, there’s a sense the Raiders and Waller could finalize a contract extension by the end of this week.